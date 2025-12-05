Prisicilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, had fans in excitement as they unveiled the interiors of their Kenyan mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that lovebirds acquired a massive mansion in Nairobi, Kenya, reportedly worth $2,000,000 (₦3,000,000,000)

The couple decided to take their online fans on a tour of their plush home as they flaunted unimaginable luxury

Prisicilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, gave fans an unprecedented look inside their newly acquired luxury home in Kenya, reportedly valued at N3 billion.

The couple uploaded a video of the home's interiors on social media, which sparked appreciation among their fans.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux break the internet with tour of N3bn Kenya mansion. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The video shows a huge, nicely decorated bedroom and lounge space with warm lighting, a chandelier, a soft cream-and-gold bed frame, and a comfy sitting area next to large windows that let in natural light. Soft-toned draperies contributed to the rooms’ polished and exotic vibe.

Captioning the video, they wrote:

“Nairobi has a magic of its own, and from our very first trip, the idea of a home never left the conversation.”

Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, praising the mansion’s tasteful décor and the couple’s accomplishment.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that it may seem as though naysayers are finally giving Priscilla Ojo her flowers. The new mum shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, to the joy of many fans.

Netizens trooped to her comment section to share sweet words. However, observant online users quickly scrolled to the last slide to unearth a photo of Priscy and her son, Rakeem.

In the clip, Priscy was holding Rakeem, who had just thrown up all over her body. She had a half-smile and half-disgusted look on her face while holding her baby.

The precious moment triggered more reactions from online users, as they commended and welcomed her to motherhood.

Recall Priscilla Ojo responded to online critics who dragged her for repeating her wedding shoes to a recent event.

The Nigerian influencer had arrived in Abuja with her family for a gig and to support her husband’s performance.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux spark buzz with inside tour of lavish mansion. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

However, eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed her shoes and made comments about them, prompting Priscilla to react.

Fans appreaciate Prisicilla Ojo, Juma Jux

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gloryaderonke9 said:

The people saying they are influencing for the house should shut up , because the company they bought it from confirm they bought the house

mr_tee_women

9h

Anty lizzy will not lik this post 😂😂

german_juice001

9h

As a girl’s girl. I LOVE IT FOR HER😍

thesouvenirwhisperer_

9h

Those of us who desire this type of blessing, it will come to us by God’s grace. Congratulations to them

carphy_flinks

9h

Lizzy eyes go first blurrrrr😂

official_sirijay

9h

Big congratulations ❤️Na this marriage make Regina re-think her life 😂😂😂😂don’t come for me ooooo

juxpri25

9h

Keep winning my faves couples you stole my heart

_odiukonamba

9h

Tunde too love this family like I do ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

cheee_ervin

7h

When a mom sets her daughter up for success. ❤️

mschicandy

9h

I loveeeee this for her. One man and one wife(no baby mama drama)

famous_lavida

9h

Banana island realtors left the group 😂😂

official_wendy__

9h

Since last year,it’s been raining congratulations 🎊,I’m so happy for them 😍

ogochi100 said:

"This girl enjoy pass chioma. Who enjoy pass?"

muniraelakamah

9h

Congratulations this is massive 🔥🔥

blossom_aprilbeautysalon

7h

Too beautiful 😍😍love it

chivan_collections

9h

This is massive and beautiful 😍😍 Congratulations 🎉 👏🙌

Priscilla Ojo receives her husband as he lands

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, announced the arrival of her husband to the country.

Legit.ng reported that the talented influencer had been away from her husband following her mother’s movie’s premiere.

The clips showed the moment the lovebirds united ahead of the final lap of their wedding ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng