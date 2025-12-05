Prisicilla Ojo, Husband Juma Jux Show Off Lavish Interiors of Their Kenyan Mansion Worth N3bn
- Prisicilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, had fans in excitement as they unveiled the interiors of their Kenyan mansion
- Legit.ng earlier reported that lovebirds acquired a massive mansion in Nairobi, Kenya, reportedly worth $2,000,000 (₦3,000,000,000)
- The couple decided to take their online fans on a tour of their plush home as they flaunted unimaginable luxury
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Prisicilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, gave fans an unprecedented look inside their newly acquired luxury home in Kenya, reportedly valued at N3 billion.
The couple uploaded a video of the home's interiors on social media, which sparked appreciation among their fans.
The video shows a huge, nicely decorated bedroom and lounge space with warm lighting, a chandelier, a soft cream-and-gold bed frame, and a comfy sitting area next to large windows that let in natural light. Soft-toned draperies contributed to the rooms’ polished and exotic vibe.
Captioning the video, they wrote:
“Nairobi has a magic of its own, and from our very first trip, the idea of a home never left the conversation.”
Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, praising the mansion’s tasteful décor and the couple’s accomplishment.
See the video below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that it may seem as though naysayers are finally giving Priscilla Ojo her flowers. The new mum shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, to the joy of many fans.
Netizens trooped to her comment section to share sweet words. However, observant online users quickly scrolled to the last slide to unearth a photo of Priscy and her son, Rakeem.
In the clip, Priscy was holding Rakeem, who had just thrown up all over her body. She had a half-smile and half-disgusted look on her face while holding her baby.
The precious moment triggered more reactions from online users, as they commended and welcomed her to motherhood.
Recall Priscilla Ojo responded to online critics who dragged her for repeating her wedding shoes to a recent event.
The Nigerian influencer had arrived in Abuja with her family for a gig and to support her husband’s performance.
However, eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed her shoes and made comments about them, prompting Priscilla to react.
Fans appreaciate Prisicilla Ojo, Juma Jux
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
gloryaderonke9 said:
The people saying they are influencing for the house should shut up , because the company they bought it from confirm they bought the house
mr_tee_women
9h
Anty lizzy will not lik this post 😂😂
german_juice001
9h
As a girl’s girl. I LOVE IT FOR HER😍
thesouvenirwhisperer_
9h
Those of us who desire this type of blessing, it will come to us by God’s grace. Congratulations to them
carphy_flinks
9h
Lizzy eyes go first blurrrrr😂
official_sirijay
9h
Big congratulations ❤️Na this marriage make Regina re-think her life 😂😂😂😂don’t come for me ooooo
juxpri25
9h
Keep winning my faves couples you stole my heart
_odiukonamba
9h
Tunde too love this family like I do ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
cheee_ervin
7h
When a mom sets her daughter up for success. ❤️
mschicandy
9h
I loveeeee this for her. One man and one wife(no baby mama drama)
famous_lavida
9h
Banana island realtors left the group 😂😂
official_wendy__
9h
Since last year,it’s been raining congratulations 🎊,I’m so happy for them 😍
ogochi100 said:
"This girl enjoy pass chioma. Who enjoy pass?"
muniraelakamah
9h
Congratulations this is massive 🔥🔥
blossom_aprilbeautysalon
7h
Too beautiful 😍😍love it
chivan_collections
9h
This is massive and beautiful 😍😍 Congratulations 🎉 👏🙌
Priscilla Ojo receives her husband as he lands
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, announced the arrival of her husband to the country.
Legit.ng reported that the talented influencer had been away from her husband following her mother’s movie’s premiere.
The clips showed the moment the lovebirds united ahead of the final lap of their wedding ceremony.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.