Temi Otedola, in a new podcast with her husband, Mr Eazi, opened up about her billionaire family dynamics

The billionaire daughter shared insights about her mother, Nana Otedola, and the authority she wielded in their home

Temi Otedola's revelation about her family has sparked conversation about dynamics in many homes

Actress Temi Otedola recently left many talking after she shared a rare glimpse into the Otedola family dynamics.

During a recent episode of the Howfar podcast with her husband, singer Mr Eazi, Temi, who is the third daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, shared how her mother had the undisputed “final say” in their household.

Temi Otedola reveals the authority her mother Nana wields in their family. Credit: temiotedola.

Source: Instagram

"My mum has the final say, she said.

Reacting, Eazi asked if her billionaire father was able to overturn her mother's decision.

Responding, Temi said,

"I feel her word was final. That was the end of. You don't want to get on her bad side."

She also recounted a memorable incident involving her elder sister, DJ Cuppy, as proof of how strict her mother was.

According to Temi, who recently announced her pregnancy with stunning maternity photos, Cuppy was once craving amala. Responding to her request, her mother told her to go ahead and prepare the meal by herself.

Mixed reactions trail Otedola’s daughter Temi's comment about her mother's influence in their home. Credit: temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Cuppy obliged and cooked the meal, but the final result was not what she expected.

“Mum made sure she finished it before she could leave the house,” Temi revealed with laughter.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Temi Otedola shared details about how she and her husband, Mr Eazi, discovered they were expecting their first child together.

Temi disclosed that the life-changing discovery happened during their honeymoon shortly after a series of lavish weddings in 2025.

According to the 30-year-old actress, she and Mr Eazi intentionally stepped away from public life after their wedding celebrations to spend time alone together.

The video of Temi Otedola sharing her family dynamics is below:

Reactions to Temi Otedola's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Joannpit commented:

"All of a sudden MEN ARE SILENT WHEN A WOMAN SAY THEIR MOTHER HAD THE FINAL SAY IN THEIR HOME? . Was it not this woman they were comparing their suffer head pregnant wives to recently?"

ogala_can_write reacted:

"Every married man or anybody used to a healthy married home knows that the woman is the decision maker in the home. This is 100% facts. Decisions concerning the home, the woman’s in charge. Except you just wan give yourself headache."

Nobdylikeschima said:

"African mums don’t care who your father is Billionaire daughter or not, if you spoil food you must face the consequences."

Dipupo77 commented:

"That’s the truth you don’t want to get on their bad side so when they say something you just follow."

vibewithkings said:

"Red flag though. A woman can’t have the final say when the man is there."

Temi Otedola speaks on her struggle with husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola shared her struggles with most in her marriage with Mr Eazi.

In a recent podcast episode, the actress revealed how she and her husband resolve issues amicably without confrontations.

The billionaire heiress, however, noted that it was a pattern set by her husband, as she is finding it hard to adjust to it.

Source: Legit.ng