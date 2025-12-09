Victor Thompson has shared a video showcasing the push gift he gave his wife after they welcomed a daughter following five years of waiting

The singer, who got married in 2020, had to wait a few years before becoming a father as he shared the good news

The beautiful lady’s reaction to her gift went viral after she saw it and tried it out, fans also gushed over the sweet video

Gospel singer Victor Thompson has shown how much he loves his wife, Henrietta, with a heartfelt video shared on his Instagram page.

The music star, who welcomed his first baby a few months ago, previously shared the challenges they faced before becoming parents.

In his Instagram post, Thompson called his wife outside their house, where she spotted her push gift. She was so excited and surprised, covering her mouth to keep from screaming.

Thompson’s wife then walked toward the gift, smiling, and stood in front of it, gazing at it in awe. The mother of one later sat inside the gift and tested it out. She exclaimed in excitement after seeing what was inside.

Thompson surprises wife with a Mercedes-Benz SUV

The music star surprised his wife with a Mercedes-Benz SUV, adorned with a large red ribbon.

The car, in a sleek metallic grey colour, left his wife speechless. She posed beside it before taking it for a test drive around the neighbourhood.

Celebrities who gave their wives push gifts

Recall that several Nigerian celebrities have celebrated their wives with thoughtful push gifts after welcoming their babies.

In 2020, William Uchemba gifted his wife a Mercedes-Benz for giving birth to their baby girl, while Juma Jux gifted his wife Priscilla wads of cash and other items in appreciation of the baby boy they welcomed earlier this year.

See the video here:

Reactions trail video of Victor Thompson and wife

Fans reacted after seeing the beautiful video shared by the gospel singer. They gush over how he loves his wife and congratulated them on welcoming their baby. They also celebrated the beautiful women over her gift. Here are comments below:

@paulehiagbonare stated:

"My peace deserves a piece. Well done brother."

@leticiaedirin said:

"A huge congratulations to a truly beautiful, calm, and peaceful woman. You deserve this and so much more. May this be the beginning of greater things ahead."

@ praise_fredrickshared:

"Ohhhh chimmn, Love sweet chaii, baba na you win this one ohh."

@ funmislist commented:

"A good woman deserves everything."

@ebeny_music shared:

"E taAap!! E make!! Chaaaai, mamuuurr congratulations. Baba o!! Baba with the doings."

@muuchinto wrote:

"Sis come and pick me up. Congratulations, how many times have I watched?"

Fans share observation about Victor Thompson's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that gospel singer Victor Thompson and his wife celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary, sharing lovely pictures online.

While the music star was making promises to be with his wife’s forever, fans were paying attention to her voluminous curves.

They teased the music star about her shape and shared hilarious comments on the choice the gospel singer made in his life partner.

