The entertainment industry was thrown into mourning several times in 2025 following the painful deaths of some of its practitioners

Actors, directors, musicians and movie producers, both young and old, were lost to sickness or accidents

In this article, Legit.ng presents some of the celebrities who passed away during the year

The year 2025 came with its challenges and sad tale as some families were bereaved after losing a loved one. For many, they stared the year with high hope and even new year resolutions, not knowing that some of them would not see the end of the year.

Prominent personalities both young and old left their families and fans in a state of mourning after their tragic passing.

Kayode Peters, Odira Nwobu, Monalisa Stephens, other celebrity deaths in 2025.

1. Fibian Adibe Dies at 85

Veteran Nollywood actor, Fibian Adibe, joined his ancestors in August 2025 at the age of 85. The movie star was best known for his iconic role in the film adaptation of Chinua Achebe's classic novel Things Fall Apart.

He was a member of the Odunke Artists group in the 1970s and among the key interpreters who made significant contributions to Nigerian theatre and film.

His legacy continues to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers. After his passing, tributes poured in from across the industry as many mourned the loss of the legendary actor.

2. Odira Nwobu's Tragic Death in South Africa

Vibrant Nollywood actor Odira Nwobu also passed away in 2025. He had travelled to South Africa with friends, who were content creators.

After returning from a night out at a club, he went to sleep, and his breathing changed. He never woke up. It was reported that the actor had struggled with high blood pressure, which may have contributed to his death.

After the tragedy, some blamed his friends for allowing him to go on a rollercoaster ride and party instead of paying attention to his health.

3. Tom Njemanze Dies After Battle with Prostate Cancer

Veteran Nollywood actor Tom Njemanze passed away in July 2025 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Stanley Ontop shared a video of the ailing actor on his hospital bed while an oxygen tank was kept beside him. Many prayed and contributed money towards his welfare.

Unfortunately, the sad news of his death was confirmed by movie producer Stanley Ontop.

4. Actor and lecturer Columbus Irosanga dies in 2025

Actor Columbus Irosanga died in February 2025. The movie star was also a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, where he taught in the Department of Theatre Arts before his passing.

He was well known for his portrayal of the powerful chief priest 'Igbudu' in the 2001 Nollywood blockbuster Isakaba.

5. Monalisa Stephen dies after battling low blood sugar

Monalisa Stephen, other celebrities who died in 2025.

Plus-sized model and actress Monalisa Abayomi, better known as Monalisa Stephen, died in May 2025 after battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

The body-positive advocate, who was known for speaking out against body-shaming, passed away suddenly.

The entertainment industry mourned her loss, and many penned tributes in her honour.

6. Kayode Peters dies in Canada

The Nollywood community was again in mourning in June 2025 when the family of actor Kayode Peters announced his untimely death.

Known for his role as Koko in the popular sitcom Flatmate, Peters had been battling a prolonged illness.

The nature of the illness was not disclosed by his family, who requested privacy during their mourning and preparations for his final rites.

7. Segun Remi’s sudden demise before turning 70

Veteran Nollywood actor in the Yoruba movie genre, Chief Segun Remi, better known as Karan, also died in 2025.

A few years before his death, Chief Karan had made a public appeal for help after losing his house and office equipment to a fire.

He had stated that he was homeless, and a few people came to his aid. During his burial, one of his colleagues called out filmmakers for not supporting his final rites.

8. Pat Ugwu Dies at 35

Fans mourn Pat Ugwu after death.

Budding actress Pat Ugwu passed away in 2025. The sad news of her passing was announced by her senior colleague, Emeka Okoye, who did not specify the cause of her death.

Her family buried her a few days later, following the announcement of her death.

9. Veteran actor Oloto dies after visiting the hospital

Nollywood actor Odunayo Olufemi Oloto, better known as Oloto, died in August 2025. The news of his passing was shared by his protégé Regina Chukwu, who expressed how much Oloto had influenced her life and career.

A few days after the news, colleague Kunle Afod updated the public, stating that Oloto had been unwell and went to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, while sitting and complaining to a nurse, he slumped and died.

10. Popular TikToker Bigbutfit passes on after battle with hernia

The entertainment industry was once again struck by tragedy when TikTok star Vivian Chinelo, known as Bigbutfit, passed away in July 2025.

Initially, it was reported that she died after undergoing a tummy tuck, but later, it was revealed that she had been battling a hernia for some time, and it ultimately led to her death.

11. Omotola Odunsi's Death in 2025

Actress Omotola Odunsi dies in her prime.

Rising actress Omotola Odunsi passed away in July 2025. The cause of her death was not revealed, but her sudden passing shocked colleagues and industry professionals.

She had appeared in Lisabi, the Uprising and several other major films before her untimely death. Her mentor paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media.

12. Nkechi Nweje passes after illness

Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje died in March 2025 after battling an undisclosed illness. She was close to movie producer Stanley Ontop, who shared the heartbreaking news on social media. Many were taken aback by her sudden death, which came as a shock to the industry.

