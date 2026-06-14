Elon Musk becomes the world’s first trillionaire, surpassing a net worth of $1 trillion

His wealth now exceeds the GDP of several major countries, including Nigeria and Switzerland

Musk's status highlights wealth concentration and sparks debates on inequality and billionaires' influence

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Elon Musk has reportedly become the world’s first trillionaire, crossing a staggering net worth of over $1 trillion after the soaring valuation of his companies, especially SpaceX and Tesla.

The milestone has sent shockwaves across the financial world, not only because of the sheer size of the fortune involved, but because Musk’s wealth now reportedly exceeds the gross domestic product (GDP) of several major countries.

Elon Musk becomes the world's first trillionaire, surpassing the economies of several nations. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The billionaire entrepreneur, known for leading Tesla, SpaceX, xAI, and social media platform X, has long dominated global wealth rankings. However, reaching trillionaire status places him in an entirely new financial league never before seen in modern history.

How Elon Musk reached the trillion-dollar mark

Reports indicate that Musk’s wealth surged after renewed investor confidence in SpaceX and artificial intelligence ventures significantly boosted the valuation of his business empire.

SpaceX, in particular, has become one of the most valuable private companies in the world due to its dominance in satellite internet through Starlink, government space contracts, and ambitious Mars exploration plans.

Tesla’s rebound in market performance also contributed to the jump in Musk’s fortune, while his AI ventures continue attracting massive investor attention amid the global artificial intelligence boom.

Unlike traditional billionaires who rely mainly on cash holdings, most of Musk’s wealth is tied to company shares and valuations. This means his net worth can rise or fall sharply depending on stock market movements and investor sentiment.

Richer than entire countries

At an estimated net worth of about $1.1 trillion, Musk’s personal fortune now reportedly surpasses the size of several national economies around the world.

Among the countries whose GDPs are now smaller than Musk’s wealth are:

Nigeria

Switzerland

Netherlands

Turkey

Argentina

South Africa

Portugal

New Zealand

Perhaps most striking for many Africans is that Musk’s fortune now reportedly exceeds the size of Nigeria’s economy, despite Nigeria being Africa’s most populous nation and one of the continent’s largest economic powers.

Economic experts say the comparison highlights the extraordinary concentration of wealth in the modern technology era, where a handful of tech entrepreneurs now control resources comparable to sovereign nations.

A new era of extreme wealth

Musk becoming the first trillionaire marks a symbolic moment in global capitalism and technology-driven wealth creation.

Over the last two decades, tech giants have transformed from startups into some of the most powerful corporations in human history. Founders like Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg have benefited enormously from the digital revolution, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and internet-based services.

However, the development is also reigniting global conversations about inequality, taxation, and the growing influence of billionaires over politics, technology, media, and even space exploration.

Critics argue that no individual should possess wealth greater than the economies of entire nations, especially at a time when millions around the world continue to struggle with poverty, inflation, and unemployment.

Supporters, on the other hand, say Musk’s success reflects innovation, risk-taking, and the immense value created by disruptive technologies, according to Investopedia.

What happens next?

Financial analysts say Musk’s fortune could continue rising if SpaceX shares grow and if Tesla maintains its dominance in the electric vehicle market.

Nigerian billionaires shine on global index as Elon Musk hits a new milestone. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Some projections even suggest that the trillionaire era may just be beginning, with several other tech billionaires potentially approaching similar milestones in the coming decades as artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy.

For now, Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar fortune stands as one of the most astonishing financial achievements ever recorded, redefining what individual wealth can look like in the 21st century.

Elon Musk's wealth surges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elon Musk has become the first person in history to be worth more than $800 billion, following a landmark deal that reshaped his business empire.

According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth jumped to an estimated $852 billion after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media company, xAI, in a transaction that values the combined firm at $1.25 trillion.

Elon Musk became the first person ever worth $800 billion after SpaceX acquired his AI and social media company xAI.

Source: Legit.ng