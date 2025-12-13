Nigerian music diva Ayra Starr confirmed her relocation to New York as she targets global stardom

Nollywood comic actor Wale Akorede, aka Okunnu, finally reunited with his family in Canada after years apart

Nollywood veterans like Funsho Adeolu and Terror D’Archangel continued life abroad, fueling japa discussions in 2025

The “japa” phenomenon is not limited to ordinary people, as several Nigerian celebrities in 2025 either officially relocated abroad or reunited with their families overseas.

From Afrobeats stars chasing global dominance to Nollywood veterans choosing stability and family life, these relocations drew emotional reactions from fans.

Here is a carefully curated list of Nigerian celebrities whose relocation stories dominated conversations in 2025.

1. Ayra Starr chases dominance to New York, United States

Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr made one of the most talked-about relocation moves of 2025 after confirming that she had moved her base from Nigeria to New York City.

The Mavin Records star explained that the move was part of her career growth, as New York places her closer to major global music markets, collaborators, and international award circuits.

Fans had mixed reactions online, with many celebrating her rise while others expressed sadness that Nigeria was losing yet another top talent.

2. Okunnu (Wale Akorede) reunites with family in Canada

Veteran Yoruba comic actor Wale Akorede, popularly known as Okunnu, made headlines in 2025 when he reunited with his family in Canada after spending several years apart.

Videos of the emotional reunion surfaced online, showing the actor overwhelmed with joy as he embraced his wife and children abroad.

Though Okunnu remains active in Nollywood, his relocation marked a major life shift and became one of the most emotional celebrity relocation stories of the year.

3. Dotman reflects on tough relocation to United States

Singer Dotman also made headlines in 2025 after opening up about relocating to the United States and the emotional toll it took on him.

The music star admitted that life abroad was tougher than he anticipated, confessing regrets and speaking openly about missing his children and struggling to adapt.

His honesty sparked massive reactions online, with many Nigerians praising him for shedding light on the less glamorous side of relocating.

Dotman’s story stood out in 2025 as a reminder that japa does not always come with instant success.

4. Funsho Adeolu trends from United States

Veteran Nollywood actor Funsho Adeolu’s lifestyle abroad continued to trend in 2025.

The respected actor reinvented himself overseas, working as an event host and staying connected to fans through social media.

His relocation, though, became part of the 2025 celebrity migration conversation as Nigerians revisited the choices made by veteran actors who left the country years ago.

5. Asake reigns from United States

Award-winning Afrobeats star Asake also joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who relocated abroad in 2025.

The former YBNL singer, known for back-to-back global hits and sold-out international tours, reportedly moved his base to the United States as his music career continued to gain massive traction overseas.

His frequent appearances at international events and reduced public presence in Nigeria further fueled reports of the relocation.

