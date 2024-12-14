Amid dramas and happy moments in the entertainment industry in 2024, there were also some tragic events

The entertainment industry lost veterans as well as youngsters, leaving their family, friends and fans in agony

In this article, Legit.ng honours the legacies and the impactful contributions made by these late celebrities during their lifetime

The year 2024 started with people, including celebrities, setting out their resolutions and what they intend to achieve before the end of the year.

Amid the good, the bad, and the ugly, 2024 also saw the end of some popular entertainment industry celebrities.

Mr Ibu, Junior Pope, Onyeka Onwenu passed away in 2024. Credit: realmribu/jrnpope/Onyeka Onwenu

The tragic incident that led to the death of some of these celebrities lingered for months during the year as their family, colleagues and fans continued to mourn them.

While these celebrities have been laid to rest and are no longer with us, their works in the industry still speak for them. They may be gone, but they have not been forgotten.

In recognition of their legacies and impact on the entertainment industry, Legit.ng, in this article, honours top celebrities who bid goodbye to the world in 2024.

1. Junior Pope died in a tragic boat accident

The tragic death of the actor, whose real name is Pope Odonwodo, went viral on social media this year.

Junior Pope passed on alongside three others after their boat capsized in the Anam River in Anambra state on their way back from movie locations.

To make it even more painful, Junior Pope had shared a video of himself alongside crew members on a boat, praying to arrive at his destination safely.

His death sent shock waves across social media as his colleagues and fans mourned him for months.

2. Nollywood lost Mr Ibu after losing one of his legs

Real name John Okafor, the funny man was one of the veterans when it came to comedy movies in Nollywood.

Mr Ibu, known for his roles in movies like Mr Ibu in London and Mr Ibu and His Son, passed away on Saturday, March 2, after suffering cardiac arrest.

Before his death, Mr Ibu had an operation that saw him lose one of his legs. His death at 62 threw his fans into mourning for weeks.

3. Sisi Quadri passes away at 44

The Yoruba actor Quadri Oyebanji, aka Sisi Quadri, was one of the stars Nollywood lost this year.

Sisi Quadri, known for his feminine roles in movies, passed away on March 1, 2024, at 44. The cause of his death was not made public, but he was reported to have been battling an illness.

4. Charles Olumo ‘Agbako’ dies at 101

Pa Charles Olumo, aka Agbako, was said to be the oldest Nigerian actor alive before his demise at 101 on October 31st, 2024.

Agbako was famous for his roles as a warrior in Yoruba movies.

5. Baba Olofa Ina's battle with cancer

Deji Aderemi, famous for his roles as traditional chiefs in Yoruba movies, died on January 4, 2024, at 73.

Baba Olofa, an ambassador of Yoruba culture, was said to have battled with cancer before his death.

6. Jenifa's Diary's Esther was planning to relocate

Adejumoke Aderounmu, aka Esther, made a name for herself following her role in Funke Akindele's Jenifa's Diary series.

Esther, who died on April 6, 2024, at 40 due to an undisclosed illness, was said to be planning to relocate to another country as she was no longer getting acting roles.

7. Amaechi Muonagor dies a few days after Mr Ibu

Amaechi Muonagor, known for his roles in comedies and dramas, died at age 62, a few days after his colleague Mr Ibu.

Before his death, the veteran actor made public his struggle with kidney disease while calling for financial support from Nigerians towards his treatment.

8. Jimi Solanke bids the world goodbye at 81

Pa Jimi Solanke was a famous dramatist, poet, and playwright.

He died on February 5, 2024, following a prolonged illness related to old age.

9. Onyeka Onwenu slumped at a party

Onyeka Onwenu was an all-rounder from music to journalism to acting. She passed away at 72 in July 2024.

The musician was said to have died after slumping at a birthday party in Lagos, where she had performed some of her hit songs.

10. Sule Suebebe dies at 68

The veteran, whose real name is Dayo Adewunmi, was one of the actors in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood lost this year.

The announcement of Sule Suebebe's death at 68 was made public by Pastor Ademola Amusan.

11. Mount Zion loses Baba Gbenro

The Christian movie industry also lost a popular actor, Korede Are, better known as Baba Gbenro.

Baba Gbenro, known for his role in Mount Zion's Abbattior series, passed away on November 14, 2024, at 65.

12. Aduke Gold

The untimely death of Aduke Ajayi, aka Aduke Gold, shook the gospel music industry for days.

Aduke Gold's death was made public by her colleague Esther Igbekele, who posted a tribute to her on social media.

13. Dele Gold dies a few days after Aduke Gold

The gospel singer, whose real name is Dele Agbeyo, passed away in September following a brief illness.

The self-proclaimed “Miliki Gospel King,” Dele Gold's burial, was attended by Yinka Ayefele and some other gospel singers.

14. Kannywood loses Saratu Gidado at 56

The Kannywood actress passed away in April 2024 amid the Ramadan celebration.

Gidado was said to have led the Ramadan Suhur before going to bed and died in her sleep at 56.

15. Pa Zulu Adigwe died two weeks after Junior Pope

Pa Zulu Adigwe was one of the veterans Nollywood lost this year.

The actor's demise was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoko on social media.

May the souls of all the departed rest in peace.

