100 funny text messages to make her laugh with pictures

Humour plays a significant role in numerous relationships, including romantic ones, friendships, and even colleagueship. People generally love to be around someone who can make them smile and laugh. Still, figuring out hilarious things to say does not always come easy. If you have a female crush, a girlfriend, or a wife and would like to bring a smile to her face, you can always use some funny love messages to make her laugh.

Humour makes use of numerous aspects of language and communication, the most common ones being wordplay, puns, and exaggeration.

What are some funny love messages to make her laugh?

Are you looking for the perfect funny text for her? Here is a look at some hilarious messages that will get her smiling and laughing.

Jokes to make her laugh

Have you been wondering how to make a girl laugh while chatting? Here is a collection of some funny jokes to make her laugh.

Am I handsome enough yet, or do you need one more beer bottle?

Will you give me a kiss or do I have to lie in my diary?

Can you kiss me on the cheek so I can at least say a cute girl kissed me tonight?

Did it hurt when you landed? You must have fallen from heaven, right?

Did you have lucky charms for breakfast? Because you look magically delicious!

Did you hear about the kidnapping at school? It's okay. He woke up.

Did you hear about the mathematician who was afraid of negative numbers?

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk past you again?

Do you feel guilty about global warming? Because your hotness is melting the ice caps.

Do you have a bandage? I hurt my knee when I fell for you.

Do you know the tingly feeling one gets when falling in love? That feeling is all their common sense leaving their body.

Do you want to hear a joke about a construction site? Never mind, I'm still working on it!

Girl, give me my heart back because you stole it when I first laid eyes on you.

Girl, you are like dandruff because I cannot get you out of my head.

Guess what I am wearing tonight? The smile you gave me when we first met.

Have you ever tried eating a clock? It's time-consuming, especially if you go for seconds.

Did you hear about the new restaurant called Karma? There's no menu; You get what you deserve.

Hello princess, can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise to give it back.

Here, I bought you a calendar. Your days are numbered now.

Hey beautiful, I don't think you were meant to stay on earth because you're an angel sent from heaven.

Hey girl, are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only ten, I see!

Hey, my dear, let us be part of the perfect crime. You steal my heart, and I steal yours.

How does Moses make tea? He brews it.

I am attracted to you so much that scientists will have to develop a fifth fundamental force.

I cannot take my eyes off you. Unless, of course, you notice me. Then I will quickly look away and act as though nothing happened.

Funny words to make her fall in love

Humour often goes a long way in getting a girl to like you. Here are some amazing funny words to make her laugh and fall in love with you.

I could not hold back my stares, so I am planning on walking up to you to have a better look.

I don't play chess, but you're my queen.

I hope you know how to perform CPR, girl, because you take my breath away!

I know staring at people for too long is considered rude. So, I wanted to ask for your permission to stare at you.

I love all the stars in the sky, but they are nothing compared to the ones in your eyes!

I only miss you one time, and that is when I am breathing.

I only want to see you only on days that end with y.

I saw some people searching for beauty, not knowing all the beauty was given to you.

I think my phone is broken because, for some reason, I cannot see your number on it.

I think you are one of the leading causes of global warming because you are smoking hot.

My life without you is like a beautiful vase waiting to be filled with a flower called you.

My love for you is like dividing by zero; it cannot be defined.

I'm not a professional photographer, but I can picture us together.

Is it hot in here, or are you just raising the temperature?

It looks like you dropped something, my jaw!

It must be illegal to look that good.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Pauline. Pauline, who? I think I'm Pauline in love with you.

Somebody call UNEP coz I just found out why the earth is so hot.

The only thing your eyes have not told me is your name.

There are 20 angels in the world 11 are playing, eight are sleeping, and one is standing in front of me.

I want to acquire you the way Meta acquired Instagram. I love you!

If I got a star for every time you brightened my day, I would have a galaxy in my hand.

Puns, wordplay, and funny messages to make her laugh

Puns make use of witty wordplay to create humour. If you are looking for the perfect funny text to make her laugh, consider these hilarious options.

I tried to sue the airport for misplacing my luggage. I lost my case.

What does the ghost call his true love? My ghoul-friend.

When God made you, he must have been showing off.

Why did the chicken go to the séance? To get to the other side

Why did the orange stop? It ran out of juice!

Why did the teddy bear say no to dessert? Because she was stuffed

Why do melons have weddings? Because they cantaloupe.

Why shouldn't you fall in love with a pastry chef? He'll eventually dessert you!

What did 0 say to 8? Nice belt!

What did one man say to the other while eating a clownfish? Well, this tastes a bit funny.

What did the left eye say to the right eye? Between us, something smells!

They say nothing lasts forever. So, will you be my nothing?

What did the little boat say to the yacht? Can I interest you in a little row-mance?

What did the man with the broken leg say to his nurse? "I've got a crutch on you."

What do runners eat before a race? Nothing, they fast!

What do you call a factory that only markets passable products? A satisfactory!

What do you call a pony with a cough? A little hoarse.

What do you call someone with a rubber toe? Roberto.

What do you call two birds in love? Tweet-hearts!

Short and funny text messages to make her laugh

Are you looking for the perfect funny SMS to impress a girl? Choose one funny gist message from the collection below.

I got my friend a fridge for his birthday. I can't wait to see his face light up when he opens it.

I hate when I am about to hug someone extremely stunning, and then my face hits the mirror.

I have a crush on your mind, I fell for your personality, and your gorgeous, magnificent, unbelievable looks are just a big bonus.

I may annoy you, and you may even want to kill me. I give you permission, but on one condition, do not shoot me in the heart because that's where you are!

If you are cute, you can call me baby. If you are nice, you can call me sweetie. But if you are hot, you can call me tonight!

If you were Christmas, I would be the Grinch who stole you.

I'm not a gambler, but I've just given my heart and my mind permission to bet that I will never stop loving you.

Lately, I have been getting wrinkles from smiling so much.

Love is like p*eing your pants; everyone can see it, but only you can feel it.

Love is when I walk to the other side of the classroom to borrow a pen so that I can see you. Only to realize that I am holding a pen.

My doctors said that I could never have an arrhythmia. But talking to you proves them wrong.

My job is secure. Nobody else wants it.

My mother tells me that when I was a little kid, I cried a lot. I realized today it was because I was missing you.

My phone isn't working well. Would you put your number in it so it can function again?

Never laugh at your significant other's choices because you happen to be one of them.

Princess, will you stop getting any hotter? You are killing the poor thermometer!

Roses are red; violets are blue; I have no idea how that joke ends.

The brain is the most impressive organ in our whole body. From the day you are born, it works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, right up until you fall in love.

The doctor told me that I have a healthy heart, but for some reason, it skips a beat whenever I see you.

There is just something about you. I have not figured out what it is yet. Do you know what it is?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but when I look at yours, I'm speechless!

Wait a minute. Why did it take you so long to enter my life? I'm angry.

Was that an earthquake, or did you just shake my world?

Was your dad a baker? Because you have got a nice set of buns.

Was your dad king for a day? He must have been to make a princess like you.

Why do men often fall in love at first sight? Because doing so saves them a lot of money.

You are in my heart, my mind, and my entire body. In fact, my doctor says that you must be a parasite!

You are so beautiful; you made me forget my pickup line.

You are the reason Santa Claus even has a naughty list.

You had better direct that beauty to somewhere else, or else I'll lose my mind.

Do you know what I saw today? Everything I looked at.

You must go and see a doctor, girl! Because you have beauty all over your face!

Your dad must have been a thief because he stole all the stars in the sky and put them in your eyes!

Your father must be a mobster because you are the bomb.

Are you looking for the perfect funny love messages to make her laugh? This guide has everything you need. From messages for the occasional laugh to those meant to make her fall in love with you.

