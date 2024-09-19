Gospel singer Dele Gold's final journey to his resting place has started with a candlelight procession which was well attended

In a video making the rounds, some of his colleagues were seen attending the ceremony in sober mood

The recording sparked off emotions among fans, who said good things about the late gospel singer

A video has shown how colleagues of late singer Dele Gold turned out for his candlelight procession, which took place on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning again after the news about Dele Gold's death was announced.

In the clip making the round, it was the gospel singer's candlelight procession as family, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered for the event.

Yinka Ayefele, Esther Igbekele and others were seen in sober mood as they walked gently along with other mourners.

Yinka Ayefele holds candle

In the recording, the gospel artist who is confined to a wheelchair was also seen holding his candle as his colleague, Esther Igbekele, walked beside him.

Others also held their lighted candles as they all walked to their destination.

Recall that another gospel singer, Aduke Gold also passed on, a couple of weeks ago after battling cancer.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of gospel singers attending Dele Gold's candlelight procession. Here are some of the comments below:

@bella_kathier:

"God."

@sarah___tee09:

"Hmmmm Dele Gold."

@olarindeadeleke:

"God rest his soul."

@bisiflashe:

"It’s well."

@olushola_aliu:

"May GOD rest his soul."

@moji_samphilips:

"This Life."

@busolaomifenwa:

"It is well. Hard to say good bye."

@orcheblog:

"Aduke Gold died, Dele Gold too. Abeg make dem dey remove that Gold from their name now."

@olalekanojedele:

"So sad to type RIP for him,he released the first album 10 years ago,now he his no more."

@tife_becky_collection:

"Omase oooo rip dele gold."

@rachygalkem

"Hmmm I love one his songs so much Gbogbo eekun e wole,3x e wole ,e wole ,e wole foba o in fact my boss used it as his ringtone for over a year, I pray the Lord grant you eternal rest bro good night ."

Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold

An old video of gospel singer Tope Alabi speaking about Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly re-emerged online.

Alabi said good things about her junior colleague while sharing how long she had known her.

The singer also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.

