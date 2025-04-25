A lady said she once had a potential opportunity to work with one of Dangote's companies, but she missed the rare chance

A Nigerian lady said she missed a rare opportunity to work with one of Dangote's companies.

According to the lady, the reason she missed the chance was that a staff member working for her was the person in charge of responding to her messages.

The lady said she missed the potential opportunity to work with one of Dangote's companies.

Narrating the story in a TikTok video, @naijabrandchick said she hired someone to handle her DM for her.

She said she was advised to package herself very well online, so she decided to hire a staff member to be in charge of her DMs.

She did not know that she was making a mistake because the staff responded to her messages in a way that turned away potential clients.

Lady shares how she lost a potential 'deal with Dangote'

The lady said the response given by her staff turned away a potential deal.

On a particular occasion, she said 'Dangote's people' contacted her so they could work together.

However, the staff handling her DM rejected the invitation to work together outright.

That was how she missed the chance. She said she learned her lesson to handle her messages herself.

She said:

"I lost a potential big contract, whatever the case may be, or what it could have been with Dangote just because I was behaving like a big girl and I vow that I will never be that again. Back then, I always had many people contacting me. People were like 'you have to make sure you look like a brand, that you don't need to be the one responding to every message, hire an assistant to be in your DMs, and all that stuff." You know what the tells when we were growing, 'you need to be structured, you need to be this, you need to be that'. And so comes Dangote's people. Not like it's hi but... in my DM. They were like they wanted to work with me and do something. The virtual assistant I hired was like 'no, we can't work with you.' The funny thing is that I didn't care to see that message. I saw it very very late and at the time I had seen it, they had already moved past."

Reactions as lady loses big opportunity

@bigboldandbeautiful88 said:

"Good morning, I have sent you message since oo but u never reply ooo."

@Exquisitedebby said:

"Some many lessons learned ooooo……YOU NEED TO BE PRESENT IN YOUR BUSINESS !!"

@FASHION PLUG IN LAGOS ||SWJ said:

"Nobody can do your job like you!!! Because you’re the one who is very passionate about what you’re building !! That’s what I know."

