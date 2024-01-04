Renowned Yoruba actor chief Deji Akinremi, popularly known as Olofaina, has been announced dead

The sad news was brought on social media by the deceased's colleague Saidi Balogun, who shared a few details with his followers

Netizens and fans of the late veteran have since found various ways to react to the heartbreaking news as they send their condolences

Yoruba Nollywood veteran chief Deji Akinremi, popularly known as Olofaina, has passed away.

A colleague of the deceased, Saidi Balogun, conveyed the news in a heartfelt message on social media.

Veteran Deji Akinremi dies. Credit: @saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of the late legend Saidi wrote:

"Good Night Legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP."

Additional details about the tragic passing of the actor will be shared on Legit.ng.

See the announcement below

Netizens mourn Chief Deji Akinremi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dada.taiwo2:

"Chai! This one pain me gan. This baba use to bring out the beauty of Yoruba in all his movies. RIP baba Olofa ina."

omo_osho12:

"Baba Yoruba I will surely miss your big proverb thanks for you do, I learned a lot from you good night baba."

arunarh:

"Chai….the Generation are leaving Rest in Peace papi."

taf_olans:

"Rest on Baba, may God Almighty forgive your sins and grant you Aljanah Firdaus."

jumoke_george:

"OMG , sleep well egbon mi. May God grant you easy passage and peaceful rest."

mustiphasholagbade:

"Inalilahi Wahina ilahi Rojihun. May Allah forgive all his shortcomings Amen."

akanji_of_lagos:

"Hmmmmmm awaiye malu osi gbogbowa lanlo….baba ki olorun bawa teyinsi afefe rere."

empresswande:

"Bless him…..may God rest him peacefully and forgive his shortcomings Amen…..I loved him."

queentuns_07:

"Waoh, may God rest his soul in eternity. We'll miss you greatly."

