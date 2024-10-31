Nollywood has been hit by another tragedy as the oldest actor in the industry, Charles Olumo, aka Agbako, has passed away

Charles Olumo's death was confirmed and announced by TAMPAN president Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin

The news of Charles Olumo's demise stirred up emotions as many, including actors in the Yoruba movie industry, penned tributes

The Yoruba niche of Nollywood has lost one of its own, Charles Olumo, better known as Agbako, who has been reported to be 'the world’s oldest actor.'

Agbako passed away on Thursday, October 31, as Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, also president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed his death.

Sharing a picture of the deceased on his social media timeline, Mr Latin said details of Agbako's burial arrangements would be made public later.

@tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024

Actor Jide Kosoko also confirmed Agbako's demise as he wrote:

"Good night ooo, Baba Charles. a.k.a Agbako, 102 years, ba wasa ba. R I P."

Agbako's death comes barely a few weeks after the Yoruba movie industry lost actor Ayobami Olabiyi.

Celebrities, fans mourn Charles Olumo

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from the late actor's colleagues and fans, read them below:

treshair:

"The only English man dictionary in Yoruba films industry."

wave_network_entertainment:

"I pray for this kind of Grace 102 no be joke anyway r.i.p great grandpa."

careconcernsng:

"Wao! Good night baba agbako may your soul rest in peace sir."

ashabifash:

"Oooh wow... May he rest well with his maker."

kikidivine07:

"Safe journey sir. Life well spent. 102. Amazing."

olori_akintunde:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Odunlade, celebs grace Agbako's 100th birthday bash

In other news, Agbako was thrown a star-studded celebration for his 100 years on earth.

The event was set ablaze with the glimmering presence of Nollywood stars, all gathered to honour the legend.

TAMPAN made the occasion memorable in a grand display of admiration and love.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Legit.ng