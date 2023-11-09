Chochoo, the former manager of Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, has stated the reason one of the actor's legs had to be amputated

He said one of the arteries in the affected leg was infected and was not detected on time which led to a fast decision by professionals

Chochoo also stated that blood was also not flowing into the leg and by the time it stated to flow, it was too late and it had to be cut off

More facts have emerged about what led to the unfortunate cutting of Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu's leg.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the family of the comic movie maker released a statement stating that to keep him alive, he had to undergo several surgeries.

VeryDarkblackman was the first to update fans about the amputation of the actor's leg. In an interview with Punch Newspaper, Chochoo, the actor's former manager added that one of the arteries at the ankle of the affected leg was infected and was not detected on time.

Chochoo resigns as Mr Ibu's manager

During the interview, Chochoo said he had managed the actor for over a decade, but he had resigned. He, however, noted that the doctors were treating all his ailments one after the other and he was responding to treatment.

Speaking further, the ex-manager added that the surgery was done in Nigeria, but they will soon fly the actor out of the country for further medication.

Native doctor taunts Mr Ibu and accuses him of working with Mount Zion ministry

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, a traditional medicine man, had generated outrage online with his allegation against the ailing actor, Mr Ibu.

The spiritual medical professional stated that he was happy with what happened to Mr Ibu. Don Daddy, as he is called, accused the actor of staging a fake healing session at a Zion Ministry to deceive people.

He predicted that if the actor's family did not take good care of him, he might end up in a wheelchair.

