Veteran Kannywood actress Saratu Gidado has been reported dead at the age of 56 amid this year's Ramadan fasting

Saratu Gidado was reported to have gone to sleep after Sahur before she was found dead by family members

The report of the Kannywood actress has stirred emotions as fans and well-wishers pen tributes to her

Kannywood, the Hausa-language movie industry has been hit with a tragedy as veteran actress, Saratu Gidado, has been reported dead.

According to family members, Saratu, also known as Daso, was found dead in an apartment on Tuesday morning, April 9.

Family announces veteran actress Saratu Gidado's death. Credit: @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Saratu's relatives disclosed she was found dead after she had gone back to sleep after Sahur - an early-morning Muslim breakfast for those observing the Ramadan fasting.

What to know about Saratu Gidado

The veteran actress, who passed on at the age of 56, was born on January 17, 1968, in Kano.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Saratu was famous for her comical roles in movies. She made her debut in 2000 in Linzami Da Wuta, a movie produced by Sarauniya Movies.

This comes barely a few days after actress Adejumoke Aderounmu died at 40

Nigerians mourn Saratu Gidado

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

mirabagigah:

"She will be remembered for her Philanthropy and Resilience. Strong woman Indeed. May Allah grant you peace in the Hereafter."

hajara_isah_jalingo:

"We do call her the Mama G of kannywood Allah jikan ki mama daso."

baofabrics:

"She’s talented and tough in movies and if she come be your mother in law for movie toh shikena Mama G version in Hausa."

germainenoujaim:

"She was also known for helping the less privileged.May her soul rest in peace Amen."

ejima_digest:

"She made my childhood while In the north .. may her soul rest in peace..."

omololaismail0:

"She is such a great actress. May Allah forgive her sins and grant her aljana firdause."

Adaku reacts to actress' death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after Funke Akindele was called out by the late Adejumoke’s brother, Jenifa’s Diary star, Adaku, went online to share her thoughts.

The media personality expressed her displeasure with the people taking sides on the matter despite not having the full details.

She wrote on Instagram:

“May God have mercy on everyone that speaks what they don’t know.”

Source: Legit.ng