Veteran comic actor Mr Ibu has reportedly passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos where he was receiving treatment

The funny role interpreter has had health challenges at intervals for years, and he recently recovered from one

His fans have expressed shock at his demise, considering that most of them thought his health issues had been resolved

It was a sad evening for fans of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, as the news of his death hit social media on Saturday, March 3.

In a WhatsApp chat that trended online, someone who claimed to be a staff of a popular hospital in Lagos Evercare, where the famous comic actor was receiving treatment, broke the news.

For some years, Mr Ibu has been facing health challenges. The 62-year-old was discharged from the hospital a few months ago after one of his legs was reportedly amputated.

Besides, his family issue has been in the public space for one drama or the other, especially with his wife, son, and his popular adopted daughter Jasmine.

Check out the chat of the Evercare hospital staff on Mr Ibu, which broke the internet below:

Actors Guild of Nigeria president Emeka Rollas, who confirmed his death, stated that he suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, March 2. He noted that Mr Ibu's manager of over 24 years, Don Single Nwuzor, broke the news to him.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson while mourning Mr Ibu, shared on her Instagram handle:

Fans react to Mr Ibu's shocking passing

Several fans of the comic actor have reacted to the news of his demise. Check out some of the comments below:

@ibiwarietuk

"Rest now Uncle Ibu… you fought hard"

@officialarnnie

Really sad! After everything RIP sir

@turlash_bakes:

"What happened to the oath of secrecy."

@oge_clare:

"Healthcare workers need to do better with confidentiality."

@nonyecares:

"This broke me!! I hope this is not true plsssss!!!"

jaylove_i:

"This is so so heartbreaking. So sad."

@AgboSunday62:

"Chai rest in peace Mr Ibu."

@NnamdiCelestin6:

"Yesterday, it was Sisi Quadri. Today, it is Mr Ibu. I'm feeling shattered right now. May his soul rest in peace. What a great legend!"

@festusErhun:

"Them later succeed."

Mr Ibu's family speak on his leg

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mr Ibu's family had revealed that one of his legs has been amputated after seven successful surgeries.

In the statement released, the family said one of the comic actor's legs had to go to increase his chances of survival.

The family is still soliciting help from Nigerians as Mr Ibu is still in a delicate stage.

