Ogbomosho, Oyo state - Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sharafudeen Raji Gbadebo, has explained that it is not possible for a person to be simultaneously a Christian and a Muslim.

Sheikh Gbadebo, the director of the Al-Madeenah Islamic Center, Ogbomosho, Oyo state, said Islam and Christianity are two entirely different religions.

'Stick to one religion' - Sheikh Gbadebo

A video of the outspoken cleric making the clarification resurfaced on Facebook and was sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, April 25. It comes amid popular Fuji musician, 'Alhaji' Wasiu Ayinde K1 De Ultimate's disclosure of his religious standing.

Legit.ng had reported how K1 De Ultimate publicly declared his membership of the white garment church, the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC).

K1, who was believed to be a Muslim, disclosed his membership of the white garment church in a recent interview he granted Agbaletu TV.

The renowned musician said he became a CCC member in his quest to know God and he is proud to have joined the church.

K1 said:

“I attend Celestial church. I am a bonafide member of the celestial church. A proud one. In fact, I built a church. I sought different religions while trying to know God in the popular religions in our country. There is nowhere I didn’t try to find God."

This revelation came after the veteran musician, in January, made a catchy phrase that quickly evolved into a viral lingo that’s widely used across social media, at parties, on the streets and in casual conversations.

K1 while discussing with an unidentified man, had used the phrase “Ganusi” in reference to some Islamic clerics in the build-up to his mother’s burial.

Although many interpreted the remark as implying that certain alfas attend such ceremonies primarily for financial gain.

This led to an avalanche of criticisms from different Islamic clerics and other Nigerians who felt that K1 denigrated the clerics with that statement. However, the singer doubled down on the remark and maintained that he had done nothing wrong, and did not see the need to apologise to them.

Amid the trending pledge of allegiance to the Christian faith by K1, a video of Sheikh Gbadebo responding to a question on the fusion of different religious traditions surfaced online.

The Islamic scholar said:

“Someone is attending Christian vigils and also observes solah (an obligatory form of prayer performed five times a day by Muslims) in the mosque, tell the person that he is a 'Kaafir' (unbeliever).

“Many things are happening in Yorubaland. The reason many people have become disbelievers is because they claim they are confused about where their prayers can be answered. Islam does not endorse being a Muslim as well as a Christian. You cannot embrace Islam and claim you are also a follower of another religion."

The full video can be watched here.

'Shigidi is real' - Sheikh Imran Eleha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheik Imran Abdul Mojeed Eleha, the chief imam of DaaruNaim Central Mosque, Lagos state, said although ‘shigidi’ is potent, it is not superior to the Quran.

Sheikh Eleha recounted an alleged incident of a cleric who he claimed was targeted with 'shidigi'. According to Sheikh Eleha, the sender failed woefully and regretted his action.

