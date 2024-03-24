Trending reports on social media claim veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is dead

The rumours about the actor's death come barely a few days after he begged for funds for a kidney transplant in India

While the reports of the actor's death are yet to be confirmed, fans have penned emotional tributes to Amaechi Muonagor

Nollywood legend Amaechi Muonagor has reportedly passed on, according to reports that recently surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 24.

The tragic report about Mounagor’s death was confirmed by a family source to Pulse.ng.

Amaechi, popular for his role in the movie Aki and PawPaw, suffered kidney failure and was on dialysis.

Fans pen tributes to Amaechi Muonagor. Credit: @amaechimuonagor

The veteran actor made headlines a few days after he took to social media to solicit funds for kidney transplants in India from well-meaning Nigerians.

Below is a viral tweet of netizen announcing the actor's death

The sudden news of Amaechi's death is yet to be confirmed by family members or the Actor Guild of Nigeri (AGN), the umbrella association he belongs to.

This is coming barely a few weeks after veteran Nollywood actor Mr Ibu died.

Fans pen tribute to Amaechi Muonagor

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as some fans found it hard to believe the actor was late. Read some of the messages below:

lasheycakesandevents:

"The three men who played Aki & Pawpaw’s fatherly roles in movies are no moreSam loco efe Mr Ibu Amaechi RIP LEGENDS."

alamsfel:

"He was the best father cast for aki and paw paw. The humor, the blend, the acting quite natural." est in peace Sir.

iam_kingsize:

"So disappointed in Nollywood , all the legends that made up our childhood memories all gone . Current and future Nollywood need to build and encourage a more supportive industry."

"Another Aki and pawpaw’s father in nollywood movie….Rest on legend ️ …It’s well."

Tony One Week speaks on Muonagor's health

Legit.ng previously reported that weeks after Amaechi Muonagor cried out, his cousin Tony Oneweek shared details of his ailment.

Oneweek revealed his cousin was down with stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease, and undergoing weekly dialysis.

Sharing a photo of the actor on his sickbed, Oneweek cleared assumptions about his relationship with Amaechi and added that his family had been shouldering his bills for years.

