In the year 2023, several notable individuals from Nigeria's vibrant entertainment industry sadly departed from this world, leaving their fans and families in pain and agony

Legit.ng honours their legacies and the impactful contributions they made during their time

As the curtain ends for 2023, Legit.ng desires to recall the minds of its readers on the showbiz personalities who gave up a ghost this year while celebrating their legacies.

This is a way to honour them and their last work on earth.

Saint Obi, Murphy Afolabi, and other Nigerian celebrities who died in 2023 Credit: @iammohbad, @siantobi, @murphyaflabi20

Source: Instagram

Here are the entertainers who passed away in 2023:

Veteran Yoruba actor Femi Ogunrombi best known as Papa Ajasco

Veteran actor Femi Ogunrombi, best known for playing Papa Ajasco in the Wale Adenuga-created comedy series, passed away on January 14, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the television comedy series, his character was notorious for his chubby stomach and head-banging with the famous tagline "Ojigbigbigbi."

Old-time actor Ojo Arowosafe passes on

On Tuesday, March 7, seasoned Nollywood actor Ojo Arowosafe, also referred to as Fadeyi Oloro, passed away at the age of 66 following a prolonged illness.

Feadeyi Oloro gained widespread recognition for his eloquence in reciting Yoruba incantations. He ascended to prominence in the late 1980s after starring in the film Arelu.

Ace Yoruba actor Murphy Afolabi dies after a tragic bathroom fall

The renowned Yoruba actor and filmmaker died on May 14, shortly after turning 49. His residence in Ikorodu, Lagos, was where he passed out on a Sunday morning after a reported tragic bedroom fall.

Murphy was immediately buried on May 15 at his Ikorodu residence.

Nollywood veteran Obinna Nwafor, best known as Saint Obi dies

On May 7, 2023, seasoned film producer and actor Obinna Nwafor, also known as Saint Obi, died at 57.

The actor died after a protracted struggle with an undisclosed illness. He was laid to rest on August 18, 2023, in his hometown, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.

He directed his debut film, "Take Me to Maama," in 2001, and has appeared in numerous films such as 'State of Emergency,' 'Final Whistle', 'Sakobi,' 'Goodbye Tomorrow,' 'Festival of Fire,' and 'Heart of Gold'.

Afeez Agoro known as Nigeria's tallest man dies

Nollywood actor and tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro Oladimiji, died at 48.

Reports had it that on June 15, he ceased treatment for Acromegaly at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Prior to his passing, Agoro achieved a remarkable height of 7 feet 4 inches.

Veteran Nollywood star Cynthia Okereke dies at 63

Veteran actress Cynthia Okereke passed away in Enugu on July 11 at the age of 63. Her performances in 'Katakata' (2021), 'Idemili' (2014), and 'For the Love of Isiuwa' (2021) earned her recognition.

The actress was abducted with her colleague Clemson Cornel Nonyelu, also known as 'Agbogidi,' during a filming incident in Enugu; approximately one year later, her death was announced.

Nollywood actor Brymo Uchegbu slumps on movie set

On June 15, Nollywood actor Brymo Uchegbu, also known as Don Brymo, passed away.

It was confirmed by his colleagues that he slumped while he was on a movie set, and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

Born in Anambra in 1966, the actor has appeared in over eighty Nollywood films, including My Beloved Daughter, Snake Battle, Land of Fire, No Mercy, and My God Never Sleeps.

Seasoned Nollywood actress Iyabo Oko dies at 61

Seasoned Nollywood actress Sidikat Odunkanwi, best known as Iyabo Oko, passed away on June 28.

The 61-year-old actress struggled with poor health prior to her passing, which forced her to take an extended hiatus from the industry.

Veteran actor Dejumo Lewis (Village Headmaster) dies at 80

Nollywood actor Dejumo Lewis died at 80 years old on December 23

Born in 1943, Mr Lewis was famous for his Kabiyesi role in The Village Headmaster, Nigeria's longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988, which stars Justus Esiri, Femi Robinson, and many others.

Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad's sudden death shakes the industry

On September 12, Nigerian young talent Mohbad's sudden death broke hearts. Several online videos of his time with his former label boss, Naira Marley, have raised worries about his safety since his death.

His music colleagues and fans have continued to mourn Mohbad's colourful personality and impactful songs. His hits like 'Feel Good,' 'Peace,' and 'Ponmo' created an impression.

Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's remains were exhumed for an examination to identify his cause of death. While an investigation is underway, the Lagos State Police Command has neglected to reveal the autopsy results, raising doubts about the case's timetable and openness.

Nigerians accused his former boss, Naira Marley, and Sam Larry of bullying him after he left Marlian Record Label.

Naira Marley drops song after getting cancelled over Mohbad

Controversial Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has dropped a new song to the surprise of netizens.

On December 29, 2023, reports made the rounds online that the Marlian Music boss released a new song called Wahala.

Recall that Naira Marley entered the bad books of Nigerians after many accused him of being responsible for the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad. This resulted in him being cancelled by radio stations and show promoters.

Source: Legit.ng