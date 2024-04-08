Tragedy has hit the Nigerian movie industry as actress Adejumoke Aderounmu of Jenifa's Diary has been reported dead

According to the reports which surfaced on social media over the weekend, the news of Aderounmu's death was shared by a family member

Fans and well-wishers have since taken to social media to pen tributes to the deceased actress

It is a moment of grief in the Nollywood industry as a fast-rising actress named Adejumoke Aderounmu was reported dead on Friday, April 6.

Details concerning Aderounmu's death are yet to be made available to the public, as only sketchy information has been shared online.

Adejumoke Aderounmu was famous for her role as Esther in Jenifa's Diary. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Celebrity journalist Seun Oloketuyi, who shared an update on the actress' demise, wrote:

“A family member of former star of hit series jenifa diary Jumoke Aderonmu has tweeted that the budding actress is dead. Details are still sketchy. May she find peace with her maker.”

See Seun Oloketuyi's post below:

A statement on a flyer, which was believed to have been shared by Aderounmu's family, read:

"In the profound depths of grief and sorrow, we share the heartbreaking passing of our sister, daughter, aunt, Aderonmu Adejumoke Oreoluwa."

Slide the post below to see the flyer

Slide the post below to see more on the actress' burial arrangement plan:

Aderounmu's connection with Jenifa's Diary

The late actress was famous for her role as Esther in Funke Akindele's comedy series Jenifa’s Diary.

She also worked on movie projects like Alakada 2, Wings of My Dreams, among others.

Tributes pour in for Adejumoke Aderonmu

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, including comments from Funke Akindele, Fathia Balogun, read them below:

funkejenifaakindele:

"Sad!!!! @jideawobona I still asked about her. Omg. May her soul rest in peace."

faithiawilliams:

"OMG."

temmyttz:

"Sincerely she cross my heart last month. Was like she is out of the country living a quiet life. This is so saddening."

feyixclusive:

"May Almighty Allah grant her eternal rest and make Aljanah firdous her final Abode...this is disheartened."

Amaechi Muonagor passes on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor passed on Sunday, March 24.

The tragic report about Mounagor’s death was confirmed by a family source.

Amaechi died a few days after he solicited funds for kidney transplants in India from well-meaning Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng