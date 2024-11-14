Actor Korede Are, popularly known as Baba Gbenro in the Christian movie Abattoir, has passed away

His death threw his fans into a state of mourning as many people who have watched him spoke fondly about him

Korede Are's death was announced by his younger colleague Seun Adejumobi, who noted that the deceased laboured and he would enjoy his reward in heaven

Several fans of gospel actor Moses Korede Are, aka Baba Gbenro, are mourning him after his death was announced on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Fans mourn as Korede Are 'Baba Gbenro' in Abattoir dies. Image credit: Damilola Mike Bamiloye/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Actor Seun Adejumobi, who is notable for his role in Mount Zion Film's The Train, described the deceased as a general who had gone to rest.

In his tribute, he noted that Baba Gbenro, who was famous for his character in the Mount Zion film Abattoir, laboured, sacrificed, and he was now in heaven to enjoy the rewards of all his investments.

Seun added that he and others would not mourn but celebrate and rejoice because Korede lived well.

See Seun Adejumobi's post on Korede Are below:

See Seun's tribute for Korede Are below:

Fans mourn Korede Are 'Baba Gbenro'

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Korede Are 'Baba Gbenro's demise below:

@mo_preciousofficial:

"Omo, this weak me, I'm not going to lie. Baba Gbenro helped some of us in our spiritual life through the movie Abattoir, he was the highlight of the movie for me...I haven't felt this in such a while, cos it's a really hard pill to swallow."

@jennie.shitta:

"O Lord Baba gbenro. Drama minister with a difference."

@angelchimapatience:

"Oh my! The real daddy. We will meet on the resurrection/rapture day. You left a legacy behind and we are many that loves you."

@tohbie_m:

"Wow this is definitely heaven’s gain. He didn’t look frail in his last scenes. Rest in the bossom of the Lord sir. God loves you more."

Seun Adejumobi speaks about Mike Bamiloye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as one who has been dubbed a Christian actor, Seun Adejumobi shared how he feels depicting certain characters and how it affects him off-screen.

He is notable for acting as Mike Bamiloye in the biopic The Train, which boosted his career and endeared him to fans.

The role interpreter also spoke about how he feels Christians should dress, among other issues, in this interview with Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng