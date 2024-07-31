Former Nigerian presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has shared how he witnessed Onyeka Onwenu’s death

In a message posted on social media, the politician who was at the party where the singer last performed recounted the painful experience

Netizens reacted online after Peter Obi recounted Onwenu’s last moment in an emotional post

Nigerian politician and former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has shared Onyeka Onwenu’s last moments with netizens.

It would be recalled that the legendary singer died on July 30, 2024, moments after performing at the birthday party of Emzor Pharmaceuticals CEO, Stella Okoli. The event had dignitaries in attendance including Peter Obi.

Peter Obi recounts the moment Onyeka Onwenu died as he gives eyewitness account. Photos: @peterobigregory, @seunoloketuyi

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Twitter page, the politician recounted the moment Onwenu passed on after she sang to the guests at the party.

According to Peter Obi, the tragic event will forever be etched in his memory. He went on to explain how a few minutes after Onwenu’s performance, she sat down, drank some water and immediately collapsed.

How Peter Obi followed Onwenu to hospital

Tweeting further, Peter Obi added that he abandoned the party and followed Onyeka Onwenu when she was rushed to Reddington Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The politician said that he had watched in pain as the doctors tried to no avail to save the singer’s life before sadly announcing that the elegant stallion had passed on. Peter Obi said that Onyeka Onwenu died after two hours of intense struggle.

See his tweets below:

Netizens react

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians in reaction to Peter Obi’s post. Read some of them below:

Uche called Onwenu a legend:

Andino sent their condolences:

Video of Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the last music performance Onyeka Onwenu had only a few moments before her death.

As Nigerians continued to mourn the Elegant Stallion’s death on social media, a video of her last performance emerged online.

In the video, Onwenu was seen singing her hit song, One Love, as she gradually danced to the front of the party venue and engaged the guests with her performance. The audience had smiles on their faces as they watched the legendary singer, with no inkling that they were spending her last moments with her.

Source: Legit.ng