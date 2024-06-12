Veteran Yoruba actor Sule Suebebe has been declared dead this morning, June 12, amid the Democracy Day celebration

The actor's death comes close to a year after he cried out for public donation after being bedridden for two years

Sule Suebebe's death has stirred up emotions on social media as netizens and fells pen tribute to the deceased

Nollywood has been hit by another tragic loss after veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, better known as Sule Suebebe, was announced dead on Wednesday, June 12.

According to the reports, Suebebe passed on at a hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The actor's death was made public by popular Ibadan-based cleric Pastor Ademola Amusan, aka Agbala Gabriel, who had been caring for him for months.

Agbala Gabriel wrote on his Facebook page:

“It’s a pity, Baba Suebebe died at the hospital this morning. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Below is another post by another colleague confirming Sule Suebebe's death

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Suebebe trended in 2023 after seeking donations from the public.

Reactions as Sule Suebebe passes on

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

treshair:

"Rest In peace. I want to see some fake celeb now on what they will upload and say about this man. None of them came to his attention when he needed them

thefirstladyomorewa:

"Hmmmm life I am glad he got that support nd love before he passed ..may God rest his soul."

ajoksy_79:

"Oh ,dstv has been airing his movies back to back since last week,such a funny man,may his soul rest in peace."

latokeh_pink:

"May God rest his soul and forgive all his shortcomings."

epheezyofgod:

"This life is just so fragile #anybody can die at any unexpected time Let’s leave our life for God, let’s be kind to ourselves."

yo.niq_:

"Such a funny man. May his soul rest in peace."

Sule Suebebe gets a house

Legit.ng reported that Suebebe became a landlord after popular pastor Agbala Gabriel intervened in his matter.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor got the sum of N10m in donations via the pastor.

In a video posted online, Suebebe was seen in front of his newly completed house with decorative ribbons and balloons.

