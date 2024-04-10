It is a sad day in Nollywood as a popular actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, died on his way to a movie location

The news was shared by filmmaker Sam Olatunji, who revealed that the cause of the actor's death, and three others

Some of his fans have been left in shock as they expressed sadness over the passing of the talented role interpreter

Famous Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, is dead. His passing was announced on Wednesday, April 10, by filmmaker Sam Olatunji, who noted that the actor died with three others after they fell into a river.

Pope Junior passes on. Image credit: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

They were going to a movie location when the unfortunate incident happened. Several of his fans are in disbelief as the bubbling actor was still in his usual self a day before he died.

The actor is known to show off his wife and children and he puts in effort to interpret his movie roles. Aside from being a movie star, Junior Pope is also involved in skit-making and he gets the attention of his fans with his videos. He was aged 39.

Sam posted a picture of Junior Pope with the caption below:

"Four actors including Jnr Pope fell into Anam River on their way to location and their bodies have been recovered. What a sad day for Nollywood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Multiple sources confirm this sad development to us."

Fans react to Junior Pope's death

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actor have reacted to his passing. See some of the comments below:

@darlingtonnwobodo_:

"Omo this guy posted a video some hours ago while He was on the boat saying the captain of the boat should take it easy that He is an only child and He also has 3 boys to raise. Ah! This news should better not be true o."

@its_me_ziggymanni:

"Den dey take dis kain tin play?"

@theajadiolajumoke:

"God abeg."

@moyolawalofficial:

"Haaaa no God forbid haaaa no. No.:"

@tiernyolalere

"What’s going on in Nollywood? Jesus!!!"

@onekamsi:

"God forbid."

@oyebeecee:

"Jesus."

@realkingsleyfresh:

"No no no no no no no."

@ranmolt:

"It’s a lie."

@theajadiolajumoke:

"God Abeg."

@ifeyinwaobi5:

"God forbid jnr pope dying."

@josfyn29:

"Haaa... This can't be true na."

Junior Pope and wife build luxury mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Junior Pope and his wife, Jay, had announced their latest achievement on social media.

The celebrity couple recently unveiled their mansion that was built in Asaba, Delta state.

The photos of the beautiful property left many in their feelings, and they sent congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng