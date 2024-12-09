Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has spoken up about his early experiences in the music industry and how his success has piqued the interest of budding artists

A flashback video of an interview shows the Kese hitmaker recalling how various artists would camp outside his gate, hoping for a chance to cooperate with him

It is worth noting that Wizkid is one of the notable musicians who have established themselves on the international entertainment scene

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid, has spoken out about how artists sleep in front of his gate, pleading for a feature.

In a rediscovered interview, Wizkid remembered how many artists would gather outside his house to collaborate with him.

As one of Nigeria's biggest music stars, Wizkid has consistently supported other artists throughout his career.

Since gaining popularity in 2010, Wizkid has worked with a wide spectrum of performers, including Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, and Olamide.

Despite his generosity, Wizkid revealed that many artists tend to forget his contributions to their careers.

Wizkid also shared an example of when he offered a female musician a 10% discount in exchange for a collaboration. He noted that, despite his generosity, many artists forget to express gratitude for his assistance.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fan of Wizkid hailed the singer's musical prowess and noted that he did excellently well with his latest album Morayo.

He shared the track on his phone, showing how Wizkid 'cooked' with all the songs, and he did an experiment with some cooking ingredients.

The fan placed his phone in a pot, added water and some seasoning to it, and allowed the water-resistant phone to 'cook'.

Wizkid's Morayo breaks record on Spotify

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's latest album Morayo has continued to trend since its release on Friday, November 22.

It recorded 12.12 million streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria, making it the biggest opening day for an album in history.

Many fans of the Kese crooner were excited for him and shared their contributions to the success of the album.

