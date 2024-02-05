Veteran Nigerian actor, singer and poet, Jimi Solanke, has passed on to the dismay of fans

The thespian reportedly died in the early hours of February 5, 2024, while he was being taken to the hospital

The news of Solanke’s death has been met with a series of reactions from Nigerians who mourned him online

Veteran Nigerian actor, dramatist, folk singer, poet and playwright Jimi Solanke has died at the age of 81.

The legendary entertainer reportedly kicked the bucket on February 5, 2024, after battling an unknown illness.

Nigerians mourn as actor Jimi Solanke dies. Photo: @eyesofalagosboy

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Solanke died while he was being taken from his home in Ipara Remo, Ogun state, to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

It was gathered that the film star had been in and out of the hospital since December 2023 before he died this February.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Jimi Solanke is known for his performances in Kongi Harvest, Shadow Parties, Death and The King's Horseman, and also being the voice of the narrator in Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun.

In a press statement by Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, he described Solanke’s death as a great loss while condoling with his family.

He wrote:

“With a heavy heart, we have received the heartbreaking news of Baba Jimi Solanke’s passing. Beloved and revered for his unwavering commitment to the arts, Baba Agba, as he was affectionately known by his countless fans nationwide, was a true ambassador of our beloved state.

Through his powerful dramas, soulful music, captivating poetry, and other artistic endeavors, he brought the rich culture and traditions of the Yoruba race to the global stage.

Baba Jimi Solanke’s contributions to the arts will forever remain etched in the annals of history. His unwavering dedication, immense talent, and influence have left an everlasting impact on the global artistic landscape. We mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual, who will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched with his extraordinary gifts.”

See the post below:

Nigerians mourn Jimi Solanke’s death

A series of condolence messages from Nigerians followed Jimi Solanke’s demise. Read some of them below:

abbeyaimufua:

“Oh no , may his gentle soul rest in peace ..I remember him telling stories on Saturday morning TV programme. His voice use to sound like Pa Ogunde.”

boogie_011:

“Haaaaah! The end of an era! Baba agba, rest easy.”

tawakaltkazeem:

“May God Almighty grant him eternal rest Aamiin.”

Officialsalawaabeni:

“Hunmmm may his soul rest in perfect peace Aameen.”

adeniyiolagunju:

“A true legend. One of a kind!!!”

Iamsanusi_idowu:

“Rest in peace Baba.”

aydsame_fish:

“Man with a great voice … His voice was behind Jagun Jagun the movie.”

beepluzfabrics:

“I remember storyland in the 90s..rest easy legend.”

Madamdi1:

“Oooohh, Nigeria has lost a Great Literary Icon, a Great Story Teller !! May his soul rest in peace and may God comfort his family.”

hitrios.ca:

“God rest is soul! Greatest storyteller and thespian ever!”

ummu_ridmah:

“Eehya! This man,May Allah grant him eternal rest .”

jmchomesltd:

“Tales by moonlight .”

moodblends_promua:

“Rest in peace sire.”

fakiya1010:

“The greatest storyteller of all times ❤️❤️❤️ Rest Well Baba.”

Actor Charles Granville passes on

In other similar news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian movie industry mourned losing another stalwart, actor and filmmaker, Charles Granville.

A post was shared on Facebook on Saturday, September 23, 2023, by Charles's friend, Umanu Elijah, noting that Charles had finally given up the ghost after years of battling a protracted illness.

Charles was one of the main stars of the popular Africa Magic series Tinsel. According to Elijah, Dr. Granville died on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng