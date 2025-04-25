Governor Alex Otti of Abia state is reportedly in advanced negotiations with the APC amid speculations of a mass defection from the Labour Party

LP's top-ranking official confirmed this to Vanguard and noted that Otti demanded guaranteed 2027 tickets for himself, his state Assembly, and National Assembly members

Labour Party leadership crisis is far from over as the Independent National Electoral Commission prepares to take fresh action following the Supreme Court’s recent verdict

Concerns mount within the ranks of the opposition Labour Party (LP) following speculations of an impending mass defection of some of its high-profile members, including Governor Alex Otti of Abia state.

LP official: "High profile defections loom over 2027 election ticket"

It was gathered that some of the members are waiting for a final pronouncement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Supreme Court verdict on the leadership tussle, before making their move.

A top-ranking party official familiar with the situation, who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard on Friday, April 25, that Governor Alex Otti was discussing “personal terms” with the APC.

The source said:

“The governor is yet to move because his conditions have not yet been met.

“He wants the APC leadership to grant him and all members of his State House of Assembly as well as the National Assembly to be given a right of first refusal with respect to the 2027 tickets.

“The party is asking him to join in his own capacity, promising to make that concession, arguing that extending the same courtesies to his lawmakers had the potential of throwing the party into turmoil. One thing I know for sure is that negotiations have reached an advanced stage.”

Alex Otti breaks silence on defection rumours: "I’m still in LP, my supporters have moved on"

Governor Otti and the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, have since dissociated themselves from the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).

They have instead thrown their weight behind the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee which they were both instrumental to setting up.

Legit.ng reported that the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) cautioned Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti over alleged anti-party activities.

Legit.ng reports that a series of crises have bedeviled the LP since the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

In a statement released after a national executive council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Monday, April 7, the LP faction cautioned Obi against any actions that could undermine the unity and integrity of the party.

Recall also that Otti admitted supporting his supporters in Abia state to jump ship and join “a political party of their choice” for the local government council elections, with many of them joining the Zenith Labour Party and winning 15 out of 17 seat,s with YPP winning the remaining 2 in November 2024, LG polls.

“I authorised my followers to join any political party that they liked and the majority of them moved into other political parties. I remain in the Labour Party.

“Anytime I am going to leave, that is if there is any need to leave, you would be properly informed.”

As things stand, while Senator Nanedi Usman holds sway as LP National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Julius Abure insists such a body is alien to the party’s constitution as such, he remains National Chairman.

Both groups await INEC’s position which is expected to be based on the Supreme Court judgement. The decision of electoral management body based on its understanding of the judgement will determine who it would do business with as LP leader (s).

PDP gov breaks silence on rumoured defection to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno has denied rumours of a planned defection from the PDP to the APC.

Governor Eno earlier endorsed President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for second terms, but has described the move as a strategic alliance ahead of the 2027 election.

The state commissioner for information, Aniekan Umanah, gave this clarification on Wednesday.

