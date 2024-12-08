Nigerian singer David Adeleke made it as one of the most talked about celebrities in 2024 for both bad and good reasons

As the year comes to an end, Legit.ng recounts the controversial moments of the superstar that made the headlines

For a couple of irrational reasons, the twin dad got himself entangled in situations that stressed out his fans

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is one of the top celebrities who continues to make headlines with or without doing anything extraordinary.

The Afrobeats star has amassed wealth over the years via fierce dedication to his craft and a big fan base, and he now sits in the spotlight of emulation.

However, this year, the former DMW executive left his fans defending his actions on the timeline as they were deemed distasteful.

One that caught the most attention among many others was the video of the Timeless crooner kneeling and begging a woman in the bedroom.

Legit.ng recounts other controversial moments of the year below:

Davido begs woman in bedroom

In April of this year, an American model known as Nativepink posted a photo of herself with the DMW boss in the loo.

The viral snapshot shows Davido holding the curvy woman from behind and kissing her forehead. A few seconds later, a friend of Nativepink shared a bedroom video of the Timeless hitmaker kneeling and begging the model for a moment. Given the setup and scenes in the film, it appeared like the act took place in a room.

Pinknative responded to the avalanche of criticism by revealing that Davido never told her he was married.

Davido's meme coin crashes over 90% in value

Sometime in May, Davido decided to play his card in the cryptocurrency market by launching his meme coin, $Davido.

The crypto coin was launched on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, generating excitement among his fans and enthusiasts.

However, the initial euphoria was short-lived, as the coin crashed drastically on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

X flags Davido's Crypto post as scam

The swift decrease in the coin's value prompted considerable anger and unhappiness among Davido's followers and netizens. The objections surrounding Davido's coin launch escalated after X (previously Twitter) detected one of his tweets.

According to the community notes, Davido was marketing a phoney cryptocurrency known as rug-pull coin.

Despite the criticism, the artist took to his X handle on Thursday evening, May 30, 2024, to thank his followers for believing in and supporting his proposal. However, the appreciative message was flagged, resulting in a tremendous response on Twitter. In reaction to the community feedback, the singer deleted his tweet.

Sophia Momodu accuses Davido of abandoning Imade for 2 years

Davido filed a lawsuit against Sophia Momodu seeking shared custody of their daughter, Imade.

Sophia Momodu came forward to accuse the music megastar of leaving their child, Imade, for the past two years.

Momodu's accusation came in reaction to a lawsuit brought against her by the Afrobeats star over custody of their kid.

Momodu responded that Davido has not seen his daughter since July 2022 due to his own choice, and that she has never refused him the opportunity to visit Imade.

She recounted that the estranged lovers were in two relationships, from 2014 to 2017 and 2020 to 2022, during which Davido "provided financial support for their daughter, covering school fees, rent, and other living expenses."

However, after calling it split with the Grammy-nominated singer in 2022, Momodu claimed she suffered many threats from Davido for refusing to make herself available in bed with him.

Davido Reacts To Baltasar Engonga’s Over 300

Davido shared his opinion on the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, who was accused of sleeping with over 300 women.

Remember that Baltasar Engonga's explicit videos exposed hundreds of high-profile persons, including the country's president's sister and minister's wives, among others.

Davido, in response to a post by his friend and popular blogger Tunde Ednut, stated that Baltasar Engonga slept with practically every woman in the government. The Afrobeats star sent his statement along with a laughing emoji.

Davido supports Belgium's new law for call girls

Davido drew the attention of critics after reacting to a new rule passed in Belgium that encouraged call girls.

Belgium enacted legislation to protect the well-being of street girls. The statute guaranteed them health insurance, sick days, and pensions.

The bill also claimed that call girls would receive maternity leave, safety protection, formal employment, and other perks.

The music sensation, who has been chastised for his international performances, hailed the new law as a watershed moment.

Aside from his controversial moments this year, the musician has entertained his fans and music lovers with a number of creative collaborations as he plans ahead of his fifth album, aptly titled 5ive, which is set for next year.

TVC presenter tackles Davido

In another news via Legit.ng, Nyma Zibiri tackled Davido after he discouraged Americans from investing in Nigeria.

This was after Davido complained about the poor state of the economy, adding that it was not a good time to invest in the country.

While speaking on a show, Zibiri asked Davido to make his contributions to the nation known.

