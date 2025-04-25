Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has broken her silence following 2Baba's traditional wedding with Natasha Osawaru

The mum of two recently returned online following a brief break as she shared a short clip from what looks like a video session

2Baba's estranged wife Annie Idibia's new video also included a background song, Rush by Mavin singer Ayra Starr

Actress and model Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has returned to social media following a brief break.

Annie's return coincided with her estranged husband and legendary singer Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's traditional wedding with Edo State lawmaker Hon. Natasha Osawaru.

Annie Macaulay shares video amid 2Baba’s colourful traditional wedding to Edo lawmaker. Credit: annieidibia/edopride/official2baba

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba and Natasha officially completed their traditional marriage rites in a colourful ceremony held in Benue State.

A viral video, which showed the highlights from the ceremony, has gone viral on social media, as the couple observed the cultural practices of the Idoma people.

A clip captured the moment Natasha was ushered into a gathering of 2Baba’s kinsmen, with a traditional Idoma wrapper, around her waist and a headscarf partially covering her face.

The Edo lawmaker was flanked by traditional dancers, clad in native Idoma attire, who sang and danced in celebration. 2Baba also made a lively entrance, spraying cash on the dancers as part of the rites.

Annie Idibia 'Macaulay' returns online

The actress shared a moment from what looked like a video shoot on her Instagram story.

She also included a part of Rush, a song by Ayra Starr that read, "If them they run them no fit catch up. I no dey form say I too righteous. No come dey form say you too like us. Me no getty time for the hate and the bad energy," as the background song.

The screenshot of Annie Idibia 'Macaulay's post amid 2Baba's wedding below:

Annie Idibia shares a clip from a video shoot amid 2Baba's wedding. Credit: annieidiabia

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Natasha Osawaru shared her first social media post following her traditional wedding with 2Baba.

Annie's fans continue to support her

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans and supporters continue to show support for Annie after her separation from 2Baba. Read the comments below:

fantaceewiz_ said:

"Annie!!! Seeing you smile brings me so much joy. This is just the beginning. We can’t wait for “The Annie Macauly Brand Memoir & the movie”. We are here Queen."

asetomyancestors wrote:

"New beginnings is always a good thing…get ur whole being together beautiful…mentally…physically…emotionally…most importantly spiritually….God is on ur side darling u got this…u are brave…u are enough..u are resilient…"

justhelenshapiro wrote:

"Annie I love you, don't worry. Mama you're so strong and I respect you. Keep going we're watching your back.."

tymecosmetics said:

"Love you Annie. You are a true African Queen. Never forget you are a Queen and more."

sylviafelix44 wrote:

"My African Queen I love you."

Annie in tears as daughter displays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Annie Idibia could not hide her emotions after her second daughter, Olivia, whom she had with 2Baba, was seen singing to her.

The mother of two was spotted with Olivia after returning to social media.

"If I was the girl I go follow my mama burst tears mid singing. I must commend how she kept going," a fan said.

