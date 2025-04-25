Social media critic, VeryDarkMan (VDM), claims the Burkina Faso leader Ibrahim Traore is a target of repeated assassination attempts

VDM accuses Western powers of trying to eliminate Traore through media smear campaigns and covert operations

He warns content creators not to be used in discrediting the Burkinabe president, insisting that Traore is working for the good of his people

Nigerian social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has sparked conversation online after he alleged that the president of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, may be assassinated any time soon by foreign powers.

In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, April 25, 2025, VDM, who has weighed in on the dreadlocks controversy, claimed that Traore has already survived 18 assassination attempts, insisting that those behind the plots "will not stop until they succeed."

He said:

“The president of Burkina Faso will soon be killed. As of 04/04/2025, he has survived about 18 assassination attempts. But they are not going to stop until they get it done.”

VDM warns of Western plot on Traore

The critic alleged that powerful Western nations are behind the persistent threats to Traore’s life, saying they have already started launching smear campaigns against him in the international media.

He referenced a recent appearance by US General Michael Langley, head of the United States Africa Command, who told the US Senate that Burkina Faso’s gold reserves were being misused to protect a junta regime. VDM questioned the motive behind such a statement.

He asked:

“What is America’s business with Burkina Faso’s gold reserves? Where were they when the French were mining gold from the country for years?”

“Just like they did to Gaddafi” - Verydarkman

According to VDM, the same strategy used to bring down Libya’s Gaddafi is being deployed in Burkina Faso — smear campaigns, protests from the diaspora, and sponsored insecurity.

He stated that Traore has been making significant progress since taking office in 2022, including free education from primary to university, a tax-free economy, and local development projects like Africa’s first electric car made in Burkina Faso.

“Stand by Traore now or regret later” - VDM

VeryDarkMan called on Africans, especially citizens of Burkina Faso, to stand firm with their president, warning that the ongoing propaganda and threats could lead to political chaos similar to what befell Libya after Gaddafi’s fall.

He also advised influencers and content creators not to accept offers to smear Traore in exchange for money or visibility.

He stated,

“Do not be used by the West to bring down your own. They’ve started painting him badly, calling him a dictator. It’s the same playbook."

See the video here:

