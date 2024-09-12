Tragedy has befallen the gospel music industry as singer Dele Agbeyo, aka Dele Gold, is dead

Dele Gold's death comes barely weeks after the gospel music industry was thrown into mourning over Aduke Gold's demise

The news of Dele Gold's death has since gone viral, evoking emotional tributes from fans

It is a sad moment for the Nigerian gospel music industry as singer Dele Agbeyo, popularly known as Dele Gold, has passed away.

Dele Gold, known as the “Miliki Gospel King,” from Usi in Ekiti State, reportedly died on Wednesday following a brief illness.

Gospel singers mourn as Dele Gold dies.

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer's death has been confirmed by some of his colleagues, including Titi Oguntoyinbo, Akinlabi Major, Alayo Melody Singer, and Wonder Doyin Kujore, who mourned his passing on their social media timelines.

Sharing a picture of Dele Gold on his page, Alayomelodysinger wrote:

"Dele Gold Kee???Ahh this is getting too much ooo!!!May God help us stop untimely death. Dele Agbeyo May your soul rest well."

In 2019, Dele Gold made a name for himself following his collaboration with veteran Juju singer Chief Ebenezer Obey.

His death comes weeks after gospel singer Aduke Gold passed on in Ibadan, Oyo state.

People mourn Dele Gold

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from online users, read them below:

onome_dynamite:

"What if God is taking the saints ? Thinking out loud rest in peace."

ig_fbb:

Way too many sudden death news lately. 😢 May the lord bless his soul. To every one who lays eyes on this comment, may the wave of sudden death not locate you and yours."

gymbuddy012:

"God won’t stop your sickness. Take good care of yourself and eat healthy. Exercise and do checkups from time to time."

comfortzone77:

"This year get as e be oo."

blingsbykeishaluxury:

"Why be say na pastors musicians come Dey die this year??? Dis year dey carry strong people go , why ???"

Tope Alabi prays for Aduke Gold

An old video of gospel singer Tope Alabi speaking about Aduke GoId and praying for her publicly re-emerged online.

Alabi said good things about her junior colleague while sharing how long she had known her.

The singer also noted that she doesn't have to post about Aduke Gold before she would know that she was loved.

