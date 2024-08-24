Young Nigerian hypeman, Barber Chair, has reportedly joined Portable’s Zeh Nation record label

A video made the rounds on social media of Barber Chair with the Zazu star in his popular bar

The reports about the youngster were met with concerned reactions from many Nigerians on social media

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has reportedly signed fast-rising Nigerian hypeman Muiz Akanbi, aka Barber Chair, to his Zeh Nation record label.

Rumours about this partnership made the rounds after the Zazu crooner took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself with the youngster in his popular Odogwu Bar.

Nigerians react as Barber Chair reportedly signs with Portable. Photos: @portablebaeby, @moneygee

Source: Instagram

In the video, Portable was seen saying he was trying to increase Barber Chair's visibility on social media by tagging his new Instagram page for numerous fans to follow.

According to the Zazu star, he wants to ensure Barber Chair's success in his entertainment career. Portable then coached the young hypeman on how to introduce himself so that fans would recognise and follow his page.

However, in the videos posted on Portable’s page, there was no mention of Barber Chair joining his record label.

See the videos below:

What fans said about Portable signing Barber Chair

Despite no mention of Barber Chair joining Portable’s Zeh Nation label, many Nigerians expressed their concerns about the young hypeman.

Recall that the Zazu crooner had recently tried to lure him to his record label with the promise of many juicy gifts, including a car and some money for Barber Chair’s mother.

Read how fans reacted to the rumoured signing below:

Tycoon said Barber Chair had made a mistake:

Ridwan said the youngster was going to regret it:

Olamide said they were pitying the boy:

This tweep prayed for Barber Chair to survive it:

Local Werey said things may turn out fine between them:

Baadi of Agege had this to say:

Ferami called it Barber Chair’s biggest mistake of his life:

Owolabi said Portable has ulterior motives:

Vere said she’s scared of the signing:

Lamilekan called it a mis-waka:

Mili called it the end of Barber Chair’s career:

Barber Chair builds his first house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Barber Chair was getting set to finish building his own house.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of the entertainer displaying his property with great pride.

Recall that Barber Chair used to work with another hypeman, God Over Everything, aka GOE, before eventually parting ways with his boss under controversial circumstances.

