The Nollywood industry has been hit by another shook as it reportedly lost one of its veterans, Pa Zulu Adigwe, a few days after the death of Junior Pope

The report was made known during the late hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2024, about his sudden demise

Meanwhile, fans and netizens wondered about the circumstances surrounding his death as they mourned him all over social media

Barely a few days after the death of popular actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, Nollywood loses another legend.

Veteran movie star Pa Zulu Adigwe has been reportedly announced dead. Legit.ng learned of the news on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2024.

Pa Zulu Adigwe is reportedly dead. Credit: @zuluadigwe

Source: Instagram

Movie producer Stanley Nwoke, best known as Stanley Ontop, announced his demise on Instagram.

He stated that the cause of his passing is yet to be determined.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor. Late Mr Zulu Adigwe.”

Legit.ng will share more details about his death when the story unfolds.

Meanwhile in a previous report, the Nollywood community, along with family and friends, convened a candlelight service to honour Junior Pope's memory.

In a video making the rounds online, a troupe of young men and women wearing black outfits came out in their numbers to show their respect for the late thespian and the four other victims.

Recall that the energetic actor died on April 10 alongside four crew members while on their way to shoot a movie ‘The Other Side of Life’ directed by Adanma Luke.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the death of Pa Zulu Adigwe

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bracha_blessing:

"Na wa o, all our legends almost gone."

Adanne:

"Guys I'm tired of writing RIP to Nollywood people, una dëaths don tire person make una stop dying for God sake...haba...."

sweet_awilo:

"Guys people are dying everyday in every spheres of life.. This is just because we know these pipl and it looks like it's only on Nollywood people are dying.. This world is not our own... Do good and impact on lives B4 leaving."

may_obi_official:

"Nollywood need to come together and pray bcos the death news is getting out of hand."

boo_over_bwoyz:

"Legends are all going, leaving people who only shake nyash and act rubbish for us ..God."

itz_blesshoney:

"When is pastor Jerry going to start the prayer for Nollywood."

Prophecy on Junior Pope's death trends

In another report via Legit.ng, a celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa, aka Bright the Seer, foresaw the tragic boat incident, which claimed the lives of five people, including Junior Pope.

In a video, Bright had prophesied that Nollywood actors should pray for their lives.

She said that though she was aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

Source: Legit.ng