A man was so heartbroken after finding out that his father was cheating on his mother and making her treat infections

The young man had bumped into his father kissing a lady in his car and he quickly slid into his mother's DM to inform her

However, what ensued afterwards was not what he expected and he shared their WhatsApp conversation online

A painful family drama unfolded after a young man discovered his father's infidelity and decided to inform his mother via WhatsApp.

The revelation caused a heated conversation between the two, with the mother responding in a manner that left the son heartbroken.

Grown man reports his father to his mum for cheating Photo credit: @salvation_po/TikTok, Maskot, LaylaBird/ Getty Images. Depicted people have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man reports cheating dad to mum

A TikTok user identified as @salvation_po shared the chat online and expressed his pain about the situation.

In the chat, the son revealed that he had witnessed his father kissing another lady in his car and felt compelled to tell his mother about the incident.

He said:

"Hey mum. I always wanted to tell you this face to face but I couldn't so I think here will be the right place to. Mama, daddy is cheating on you. On Wednesday on my way from town I saw him with sister Reginah in his car kissing and mama I always doubted papa but now I saw it.

"But mum you don't deserve this. Is this the reason last month you were taking STI pills and you thought I don't know them. Did you know about this?"

Grown man laments over his father's unfaithfulness Photo credit: @Maskot/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

However, instead of understanding him, the mother rebuked her son for interfering in what she considered "old people stuff."

She chastised him for questioning her relationship with his father, emphasising the financial support he provided for their family.

In her words:

"What did I say about including yourself in old people stuff? I'm not gonna discuss this with you. You have a shelter, you go to private school, you have access to everything you want. That man does everything for you. So what else do you want? Don't type. This is the last time."

The mother's response seemed like she was aware of her husband's infidelity but chose to prioritise the material benefits her children enjoyed.

Her son however expressed concern and empathy for his mother, whom he knew had been taking medication for infections.

He felt that she deserved better than to be cheated on and treated poorly. Nevertheless, his mother's stern reaction left him seemingly shut and silenced.

Reactions as man reports dad to mum for cheating

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@Sadi said:

"Encourage ur mom to watch revenge diaries videos. She will start loving her self love nd light be strong."

@inyathichanel said:

"What parents don't know, they damage us with the toxins."

@miam said:

"My dad was even an embarrassment not only to my mom but also to me. I remember inviting my friend to my father’s shop to introduce her to my dad as my friend and after I did, my dad sent me on an errand only to ask my friend out. Guess wat guys i only heard it in school when my friend discussed it with other friends and they laughed and mocked me. I was just 16. I was depressed, and sad more to that my dad will always beat my mom but thank God she left and am proud of her."

@Shamie Diana Mareya said:

"Its funny how most son will experience this and cry for their mom but turn around and do the exact same thing to someone's daughter sad world."

@Thobeka added:

"I don’t think you were supposed to post this , you mom is not comfortable with this being public news. She asked you stay out of this. She’s old enough to know she’s doing."

Watch the video here:

Man uses another number to test dad's faithfulness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth left internet users in stitches over his chats with his father on WhatsApp platform.

The young man decided to chat his father with his second number to ascertain if he cheated on his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng