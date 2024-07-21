The Nigerian social media space has never had a shortage of controversial personalities who somehow find a way to have thousands, if not millions, adherent followers and enemies

Over the last decade, the Nigerian social media space has come to accept a group of personalities for their controversial nature

But the last 12 months have seen some new flocks join the veterans, and in this article, Legit.ng has highlighted the names of the new entrants and how they made a name for themselves

Controversies sell. Nigerians love people who seem fearless and daring in their utterances, personalities, and actions, especially on social media.

Since the Nigerian social media space became monetised and somewhat of a cash cow for outspoken personalities creating chaos online, it has become a very productive venture.

Over the last decade, several controversial personalities have dominated the Nigerian social media space, but more recently, a new flock has entered the fray.

In this article, Legit.ng gathered the names of the most controversial personalities in Nigeria over the past 12 months who have somehow made themselves household names.

1. Verydarkman is the leader of the new flock

2023 saw the rise of outspoken former adult content creator-turned-activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

He made a name for himself when he got into an online war with Jenny's Glow skincare merchant. VDM had called out Jenny's Glow for selling skincare products without a NAFDAC number.

The activist showed his doggedness by reporting the product and getting her shop locked by a government agency.

However, that was just the start; his most prominent social media moment came when he weighed into the issues surrounding the death of the late singer Mohbad.

VDM tackled Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh for how they handled Mohbad's case. He accused them of using the case to chase clout while on a vendetta to bring down Mohbad's former boss, Naira Marley.

Since becoming a force in the Nigerian social media space, he has gathered quite a large following.

Though his comments about issues online have gotten him in a lot of trouble with influential personalities, he is a name many don't take lightly because of his work and power to sway public opinions.

2. Saida Boj is the bone VDM cannot swallow

The queen of the new flock over the last 12 months has been Saida Boj. Born Sarah Idaji Ojone from Kogi state.

She recently became a national sensation after her comments about love, relationships, and marriage on Nedu's Podcast went viral.

Saida Boj claimed she was willing to sleep with any man who could pay her N20m.

Sarah also gained status when she engaged in an online war with VDM. Whenever Verydarkman slammed her, some of her comebacks were epic, which drove massive traction towards her.

Saida Boj also got into a war of words with controversial singer Portable, and she came out of it unscathed.

The Kogi state-born influencer is famous for her feminist activism and fight against oppression. When VDM was arrested, she was one of the few social media personalities who spoke up and called for his release.

3. DJ Chicken is the hyperactive jester

One of the most controversial personalities on the Nigerian social media space over the last 12 months is disc jockey and content creator DJ Chicken.

The Live streamer has grown so much since his humble beginnings as a disc jockey. DJ Chicken prickled many influential personalities with some of his utterances when he started Live streaming.

One of which was Abu Abel. After he said some things about the real estate mogul, he was attacked and assaulted by Abu Abel and his boys.

The attack was recorded and posted online. After it went viral, DJ Chicken's story changed forever, and he became a social media sensation.

Adedamola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, is a famous Live streamer, content creator, and comic on Nigerian social media.

4. Danny Walter is an atheist with swag

Another social media personality recently drawing much attention is the Twitter influencer Danny Walter.

He started as a shoe/sneakers vendor, went into cryptocurrency, and his wealth grew exponentially.

However, lately, he seems to have grown distasteful for religion, churches, and even prayers. He has become a voice on social media who vehemently preaches against religious faiths and their believers.

Danny Walter is also famous for being a strong advocate for Igbo culture, beliefs, and heritage.

5. Oloba Salo would say anything to stir attention

Next on the list of controversial personalities who became super famous over the last 12 months is Adewole Olamilekan, better known as Oloba Salo (Funny Horje).

He started his social media career as a skit maker but struggled to break into the mainstream.

Funny Horje grew his fame and following on TikTok as a Live Streamer. He has, however, gained more popularity for his outlandish claims, comments, and insults.

Over the last 12 months, he has fought with singers Seyi Vibez, Asake, and even Olamide, but somehow, he has found a way to make serious money from being a nuisance online.

6. Jidex is love by everyone

Jidex Klothings is one of the most loved controversial social media personalities on this list. He has found a way to say harsh things but with humour.

Since his fame grew from being a Live Streamer on TikTok, he has gradually won more hearts on Instagram and has avoided getting in trouble with some of the big fish in the content-creating industry.

As the headline reads, Jidex is loved by everyone. Even after calling out VDM for insulting Iyabo Ojo, no one came for him. He is the originator of "Hello Babyyy, Aye e ti laban."

7. Peller is the funny new kid on the block

TikToker and content creator Peller are not particularly popular for their utterances, attacks, or harsh criticisms.

Peller is instead famous for his funny clips, bad English, and terrible accent. He is the new kid on the block and was recently recognised by TrendUpp Awards for his impact within the content-creating space.

He was named the Emerging Force, and rightly so. Peller's relationship with Olamide, his colleague Jarvis, and other content creators has endeared him to many netizens.

