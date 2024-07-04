Social media activist, Verydarkman has resumed calling out Iyabo Ojo over late singer, Mohbad in a new post

The activist and Ojo have been at logger heads for a couple of days now and have been exchanging words publicly

In his post, he asked the actress what happened to Mohbad as he claimed that the mother of two was hiding some things from people

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse aka Verydarkman, seemed not done tackling Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo publicly.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM and Ojo had been on each other jugular over several issues. It started from Davido's invitation card and then to late Mohbad's case.

Resuming his usual manner of calling out celebrities, VDM made a post addressed to the movie star. According to him, Ojo knowns some truth which she has been hiding from the public about late Mohbad.

VDM asks Iyabo Ojo questions

In the long message, he asked Ojo what really killed Mohbad. VDM explained that Ojo had claimed that the singer died in his house and that there was no CCTV to show what transpired then.

The activist accused Ojo of trying to protect the truth. He also asked Ojo why Mohbad was rushed to the hospital, if truly he had died in his house.

Reactions trail VDM's post to Iyabo Ojo

Netizens reacted to what VDM posted about Iyabo Ojo. Here are some of the comments below:

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"I wish she ignores his very existence I just wish."

@_mzvalentino:

"How is Iyabo suppose to know answer to this questions? She only know what she was obviously told by the wife and friends. Iyabo dey live with them? Omo make she no reply again abeg. "

@real__princessadex:

"Very dark is the best that happened to Nigeria. He’s the voice of the masses. Iyabo Ojo, your mind won’t touch ground."

@isiomabiose:

"Vdm if you ever stop calling her name God will punish you. Useless activist.'

@thick_madame_lifestyle:

"How do you guys consider this intelligent? He’s trying to stay relevant. Common when a person dies you would still rush to the hospital to at least try to break them back. It’s normal."

@igbayilolami:

"The 1.5 million people following him proves to me that many are mad and many are roaming."

@motunde__:

"You no go rest?"

@nikeebalogun:

Is the lady your mate, omo ale, alai leko."

@rash_ng:

"VDM continue person wey no reach u sef go do am for u no be curse.'

@_____wendykoko:

"Sheybi na she ne police and detective na ontop the case????cause what right do u think you have to call her out to come talk about the issue?"

Iyabo Ojo dares Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo had shared some video evidence that Verydarkman asked for if he was to apologise to anyone.

The activist had promised to apologise if he sees evidence that he called Ojo a failed actress at anytime.

The evidence Ojo provided sparked hot debate among fans of the actress and that of the social media activist.

