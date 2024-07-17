While some Nigerian celebrity couples serve as goals to fans, others have not enjoyed the same grace

Some top stars have been mercilessly dragged online for showing love to their partners on social media

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some top stars who faced criticism for showcasing their relationships on social media

The Nigerian social media space has become a slippery slope for celebrities in relationships, with many of them getting attacked for displaying their love online.

Some top stars have been vilified for showcasing the same kind of things other celebrities post and get away with.

Photos of Veekee James and husband, alongside other celeb couples that have been dragged online. Photos: @ucheogbodo, @judyaustin1, @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In light of the recent social media drama involving Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James, who was trolled from all angles following her wedding to Femi Atere, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrity couples who were dragged online for publicly displaying affection with their partners.

1. Anita Joseph and McFish:

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband Fisayo Michael Olagunju, aka McFish, were one celebrity couple who had trolls on their toes with their content. After they newly got married, the couple were known to showcase their love on social media with a series of romantic snaps of themselves. They were trailed by a series of negative comments, and Anita Joseph ended up losing her Instagram page when one of her videos with her husband sparked a massive uproar. The movie star was seen feeding her man from her bosoms like he was a child, and the display triggered a lot of vile comments from trolls.

2. Uche Ogbodo and Bobby Maris:

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo’s husband faced a lot of disrespect from netizens on social media after their union first became public knowledge. Several trolls claimed he was way younger than the actress, and they taunted her by calling her man a teenager and saying he would leave her once she got older. However, the negativity did not stop the happily married couple from showcasing their relationship online.

3. Veekee James and Femi Atere:

Nigeria fashion designer Veekee James’ wedding to her man, Femi Atere, has been trailed by negativity right from the time she finally showcased him online. Many netizens claimed that he was her sugar boy, and they resorted to calling him Mr Veekee James instead of Mr Atere. Others also claimed the fashion mogul was doing too much by showcasing him online and that she was to blame for people disrespecting him. Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu even claimed that their union would not last up to two years. The couple’s marriage is only a few months old, but they still seem to be waxing strong and have not let the negativity get to them.

4. Nkechi Blessing and Xxssive:

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing is another celebrity who has been known to flaunt her relationships on social media. Her latest partner, Xxssive, is known to be younger than her by some years and this has triggered some negativity from trolls. Some of them have tried to belittle her man over their age difference but he seems able to hold his own and never hesitates to fire back at trolls who attack him. NBS, on the other hand, is also one to not be messed with when it comes to lambasting haters of their relationship.

5. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin:

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, is another celebrity couple who publicly showcase their love for each other on social media. However, they have not enjoyed the same grace as Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko or Davido and Chioma, who have fans gushing over them. Due to the circumstances that led to Yul and Judy’s marriage, they have been heavily blasted online by netizens and fans of the actor’s ex-wife, May Edochie. Despite the heavy trolling, Yul and Judy have continued to wax strong by continuously displaying affection for each other on social media.

6. Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz:

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s second marriage to filmmaker and businessman Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, is one that was trailed by lots of negativity on social media. It all started after the actress who had been hiding her man online while showcasing fancy gifts she got from him finally posted him on her Instagram page. However, Adekaz was discovered to already be a married man with kids and this did not go down well with many netizens. The backlash they received from trolls did not stop them from sharing loved up displays online and it even progressed to people becoming a fan of the couple and praising Adekaz for being very supportive of Mercy.

Social media can make or mar things, and while these celebrity couples have faced some negativity online, it might be the very thing that keeps them waxing stronger to prove naysayers wrong.

Veekee James shares how she met Femi

Legit.ng also reported that Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding.

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.

Source: Legit.ng