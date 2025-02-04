Audi Crooks' parents are a story of robust parental support and influence

Before every game, I just try to take a moment and I pray, seeking guidance from my father.

Audi Crooks is a college basketball player from the United States. She plays centre for the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Conference. In her first season, she was named to the All-Big 12 coaches' first team and was named Lowa Miss Basketball in 2023. Audi Crooks' parents, Jimmie Crooks and Michelle Vitzthum, have been central figures in offering steadfast support and guidance.

Profile summary

Full name Audi Rae Crooks Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 2004 Age 20 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Algona, Iowa, United States Current residence Algona, Iowa, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 216 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Michelle Vitzthum Father Jimmie Crooks Siblings 9 Relationship status Single School Bishop Garrigan High School University Iowa State University Profession Basketball player Instagram @audicrooks55

Audi Crooks' parents

Audi hails from a family of athletes, with her late father excelling as an Ex-FDSH basketball star and her mother competing for the Bishop Garrigan basketball team. Below is a deeper look at Audi Crooks' parents.

Jimmie Crooks

Jimmie Crooks was born on 12 May 1966 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, United States, to the late Johnnie and Ina Jean Crooks. He was an American citizen of African-American ethnicity. Jimmie grew up alongside one brother, Johnnie Crooks, Jr., and six sisters: Cintrenell Cox, Barbara, Christine Rocha, Marylin Hameed, Bernice Pepper, and Christine Howard.

Audi Crooks' dad went to Fort Dodge Senior High where he was a standout basketball player graduating in 1985. He later attended several colleges Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN, Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Falls, IA, and Southern Nazarene University (SNU). The sports personality also played basketball at Southern Nazarene University and Mankato State.

Jimmie passed away on 14 August 2021 in Fort Dodge at 54. He has undergone health challenges, including heart attack, vision loss, and dialysis.

He was survived by nine kids: Tyler, Jimmie Jr., Keiona, Audi, Thomas Davis Jr, Abby Ault, Alayna Chastain, Lyric Tschetter, and Christopher David.

Michelle Vitzthum Crook

Audi Crook's mom is an American national of white ethnicity. Michelle is among the all-time leading scorers for the Bishop Garrigan basketball team. Audi Crooks grew up playing basketball against Michelle on a hoop in their driveway in Algona. The young athlete honours her parents by wearing their No. 55 jersey.

Michelle's brother, Matt Vitzthum, is the offensive coordinator at Grand Valley State. He is also a quarterbacks coach at the same university.

FAQs

Who is Audi Crooks? She is an American college basketball athlete who plays for the Iowa State Cyclones. Who are the parents of Audi Crooks? Her parents are Michelle Vitzthum and the late Jimmie Crooks. What is Audi Crooks' nationality? The American athlete is an American national. Is Audi Crooks white? The American sports personality is not white. She is of mixed ethnicity with her dad being African-American and her mom being white. Is Audi Crooks catholic? There is no information about Audi's religion. However, she attended Bishop Garrigan High School which is a private, Roman Catholic school in Algona, Iowa. What happened to Jimmie Crooks? He passed away on 14 August 2021. How tall is Audi Crooks? The basketball player is 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres) tall.

Audi Crooks' parents, Jimmie Crooks and Michelle Vitzthum, have been instrumental in the success of her career. The basketball player has been with the Iowa State Cyclones since her freshman year. Her father, Jimmie passed away in 2021.

