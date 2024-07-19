Controversial social media activist Verydarkman recently dropped a video where he spoke about the situation of things in the country and why politicians are not to be blamed

In the trending clip, VDM shared why he has chosen not to call out or criticize Nigerian politicians

He revealed that most Nigerians don't hate their politicians for being bad leaders; instead, they're jealous and wish their parents were the ones in positions of authority

Controversial social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has stirred emotions online with a recent video on his social media handle.

In the viral clip, Verydarkman shared his thoughts about Nigerian politicians and their relationship with the masses.

VDM revealed why he doesn't call out or criticise Nigerian politicians. He noted that he chose to stay away from the murky waters of Nigerian politics because the average Nigerian is not ready to be freed of their chains.

VDM shares why Nigerians criticise their politicians

The outspoken social media personality shared in his viral clip why an average Nigerian criticise their politicians.

He noted that the criticism isn't out of goodwill or a genuine desire for good governance. According to VDM, Nigerians criticise their politicians because they are jealous.

VDM noted that most Nigerians wish they were in the positions occupied by their politicians not because they want to do good but because they can steal and enjoy the privileges that come from being in the position of authority.

Watch the trending clip below:

At the time of publication, the post didn't have any reaction from netizens because the activist locked his comment section.

