Nigerian socialite, Abu Abel, is now trending on social media over what transpired between him and disk jockey, DJ Chicken

A video made the rounds online of DJ Chicken being beaten up by boys allegedly sent to him by Abu Abel

Shortly after the videos went viral, Nigerians stormed Abu Abel’s page to lambaste him and also call for his arrest

Controversial disk jockey, DJ Chicken, was recently beaten up and recorded on Instagram live by boys allegedly sent by socialite, Abu Abel.

According to reports, it all started when DJ Chicken had talked about Abu Abel during one of his Instagram live sessions.

Shortly after that, the young disk jockey was ambushed and beaten blue black by a group of boys said to have been sent to him by Abu Abel and the incident was also recorded on Instagram live.

Nigerians drag Abu Abel for allegedly sending boys to beat up DJ Chicken. Photos: @djchicken_kukuruku, @abu_abel_nation

In the video, DJ Chicken was heard pleading with the Nigerian socialite as he was physically assaulted.

Nigerians call for arrest of Abu Abel after allegedly beating up DJ Chicken

Shortly after the videos went viral, a number of netizens stormed Abu Abel’s page to make their feelings known. Several Nigerians were displeased with the socialite and called for his arrest.

Read some of their comments below:

godgrace_1:

“You’re a beast that needs to be arrested.”

elizabeth_lees44:

“I pray make dem arrest you for this one wey you do.”

annajoyce956:

“In a sane country you would have been arrested for what you did to our chicken.”

iamtherealmopper1:

“Abu Abel,With all due respect. Chicken suppose sue you to court. Rich man no be God.”

tunde_polly:

“Yuuno get level at all!! Na today I comfirm say you be eru.”

oluwasegunadesin:

“Wetin you do chicken no good oooo inside this Ramadan….you suppose fear God ooo”

shigo_money_001:

“At least e suppose leave am for this Ramadan time…make Una dey fear God ooo.”

Ola_bolaji_:

“Guy Wetyn you do no fresh at all but the judgment day will speak and never forget you can sleep tonight and never woke up tomorrow again.”

iamtherealmopper1:

“You be better werey,Everyone sees you as a cool and a gentle soul,Now no one respects you anymore.”

lady_fransec:

“This country is a lawless society na why everyone they getaway with crimes regardless their social status.”

