Controversial social media personality SaidaBoj was recently on Nedu's podcast, the Honest Bunch, and some of her takes on relationships have gone viral

During her conversation with Nedu and the other cast of the Honest Bunch, SaidaBoj revealed what it would take for a man to sleep within a week of getting to know each other

She also noted that any man who wants to date her must be prepared to give her nothing less than N500k within the first 24 hours of him asking her out

With her opinions about relationships, fast-rising social media personality Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as SaidaBoj, recently set the Nigerian internet on fire.

SaidaBoj recently appeared on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch. During the show, the social media commentator shared her thoughts about modern relationships and what she understands as the "Talking Stage."

Social media personality SaidaBoj reveals how much it would cost for any man to sleep with her. Photo credit: @saidaboj

The controversial personality noted while on the show how long it will take her before she bills a man who wants to date her.

"500k or no talking stage" - SaidaBoj

During the conversation, the social media personality noted that within the first 24 hours of her meeting a man she would bill him to send her money at least 500k to see if he is capable of taking care of her.

SaidaBoj also noted that how much it would cost for a man who wants to sleep with her within a week of them meeting.

She said for her to leave her boyfriend she expects the man asking her to be willing to give her at least N5m - 10m.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when rapper Erigga reacted to some of SaidaBoj's hot takes about relationships. She also noted that men should pay her just for being beautiful.

Watch the viral clip below:

How netizens reacted to Saida's comments

See some of the comments that trailed Saida Boj's hot takes:

@onlyonepresh_:

"Who else feels irritated somehow or is it just me."

@twinnetp:

"Aunty we will remind you this Podcast few years from now.."

@ballsy_tee:

"All this billing, no gold in sight."

@lifeofescalante:

"Who is her parent?"

@gloria.billions:

"Can this girl just speak for herself???"

@theverifiedkuwait:

"Nigeria social media needs urgent regulatory action."

@mazijack:

"Even from what she's wearing u go know na hungry girl."

@mom__mj1:

"You guys are giving microphone to the wrong people to talk."

@gemclassy_ade:

"lol I want to believe this all just for content sake ..she can’t actually have this kinda mentality for real life..."

@alemijaolusola:

"Person wey her shape b like Yam dey talk 10m."

@boss_emmyamos:

"Dis one nah werey."

