Popular disc jockey DJ Chicken trends online again as a clip of him getting in a fight with some unknown attackers goes viral

In the clip, Chicken was hassled amid some men in the middle of the street somewhere in Lekki

The fight and viral video are coming a few days after the controversial DJ acquired a new ride, a Benz

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Chicken aka Aare Ika, trends online as a clip of him being attacked by some unknown men goes viral.

DJ Chicken was seen being sandwiched between some men as he tried to dodge slaps and punches thrown at him.

At the time of publishing, Legit.ng couldn't verify the cause of the attack and where it happened.

DJ Chicken attacked third time in 4 months

This is the third time thugs and some unknown men have attacked Aare Ika in the last four months. The last time his arm was broken and his car was vandalised.

The recent attack on DJ Chicken is just two weeks after he bought his new car, a Mercedez Benz SUV.

See the trending video of DJ Chicken being attacked below:

See reactions clip of DJ Chicken getting assaulted stirred

Nigerians storm Abu Abel's page for allegedly sending boys to beat up DJ Chicken

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial disk jockey DJ Chicken was beaten up and recorded on Instagram live by boys allegedly sent by famous socialite Abu Abel.

According to reports, it all started when DJ Chicken talked about Abu Abel during one of his Instagram live sessions.

Shortly after that, the young disk jockey was ambushed and beaten blue-black by a group of boys said to have been sent to him by Abu Abel, and the incident was also recorded on Instagram Live.

Source: Legit.ng