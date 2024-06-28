Days after pulling a massive surprise on Davido at his wedding, Olamide wins hearts within the TikTok community with something he did for Live streamer Peller

A viral video of the ace rapper gifting the comic TikToker Peller one million cash while on Live with him has gone viral

Olamide also promised to give Peller the clothes he was putting on after the TikToker lamented that the dress he was putting on had torn

Nigerian comic and social media personality Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, recently trended on social media after clips of him and ace rapper Olamide going on TikTok Live went viral.

In the trending clips, Peller went wild the moment he met Olamide for the first time. The content creator is one of the fastest-rising personalities on TikTok, and his influence on the platform among Nigerian youth is unprecedented.

Reactions as video of Olamide gifting Peller a million while on Live goes viral. Photo credit: @olamide/@peller089

Source: Instagram

Ace Nigerian rapper Olamide is trying to connect with the younger generation through his relationship with Peller.

He recently went live with Peller on TikTok, and some of his actions with the young content creator have sent many netizens into overdrive.

Olamide gives Peller N1m

In a viral clip, Olamide gifted Peller N1m as money to get another cloth after he lamented that the dress he was putting on her tore.

Peller revealed his clothes were torn while going to Olamide's studio for their TikTok Live session.

The rapper also promised to give Peller the clothes he was putting on so he wouldn't have to wear the ripped shirt he had on back home.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Olamide's surprise appearance at Chivido 2024 and how his presence stirred a lovely reaction from Davido.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Peller and Olamide

Here are some of the comments from the trending clip gathered by Legit.ng:

@crazeclown:

"Baddo na Baddo."

@kidbaby101:

"OGO wey pass Ogo."

@aridunnnu:

"When it’s time it will surely times X."

@realjadrolita:

"More grace."

@iamtrinityguy:

"God time is the best."

@king_luggard:

"More wins Peller, see me smiling like a fish."

@phobia05:

"He wants to promote his mid album."

@ayanfemidemusic:

"This man is so humble seh if you observe well well you go understand me better."

@exboy100:

"Baddo for a reason see as I dey smile like mumu."

@akindeleeyanmayweather:

"When he posted on his page on instagram some people no believe am saying is a lie you work for it peller keep going you carry grace."

Olamide Signs New Artiste, Senth

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as a God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to the YBNL and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng