BBNaija organisers have announced June 8 as the official premiere date for the season 10 reunion show

The show’s teaser hinted at unresolved drama as former housemates return months after the final

Fans are already counting down online as the reunion promises old alliances, betrayals, and hidden receipts

Big Brother Naija fans finally have something major to look forward to as organisers of the reality TV show have confirmed the return of season 10 housemates for the reunion special.

The reunion is set to premiere on June 8.

The organisers made the announcement on Monday via the show’s official social media pages, dropping a message that immediately got fans talking, reports The PUNCH.

Imisi is the winner of BBnaija season 10. Photos: Imisi.

Source: Instagram

“Some receipts were never meant to stay in the drafts. The #BBNaija S10 housemates are back on the couch, and nothing is off the table,” the statement read.

According to the organisers, the reunion will air on Africa Magic Showcase at 10 pm WAT and on Africa Magic Family at 10:30 pm WAT.

The “10/10” themed season aired from July to October 2025 and featured 29 housemates, the largest cast ever introduced on the programme.

From fierce competition to unexpected friendships and emotional fallouts, the season delivered several memorable moments that kept fans glued to their screens week after week.

Imisi eventually emerged as the winner after 10 weeks inside the house, while finalists including Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Kaybobo, and Isabella all left their mark in different ways.

Faith’s disqualification shortly before the finale also became one of the most talked-about twists from the season.

Now, months later, fans are waiting to see what happens when everyone sits face-to-face again.

Will unresolved fights finally be addressed? Will hidden truths come out? And who still has receipts waiting to be revealed?

The reunion announcement is also coming at an interesting time.

Weeks ago, organisers officially opened auditions for season 11 and asked interested applicants to register through the show’s portal while selecting audition dates, times and preferred locations.

Physical auditions were later held in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu between May 22 and May 24.

BBNaija warns against scams

Legit.ng earlier reported that organisers of Big Brother Naija addressed viral rumours about its Season 11 auditions, warning Nigerians against falling for false claims that payments are required.

Scammers reportedly began circulating messages requesting payment from hopeful applicants, a move that the organisers quickly shut down.

In a statement shared on X and Instagram on May 19, the organisers stressed that any messages or platforms requesting money should be ignored.

BBNaija's Tega Dominic addresses controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic, reacted to allegations made against her by Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of media personality Frank Edoho.

The reality star denied claims linking her romantically with Edoho and stated that Sandra would need to provide evidence to support the allegations made online.

Tega also explained that she and Edoho became close after he sent her mother a birthday message online, adding that there was nothing inappropriate between them because they were only friends.

Source: Legit.ng