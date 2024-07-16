Nigerian activist Verydarkman is in the news regarding the arrest of a popular Bitcoin trader, Blord

Legit.ng previously reported that the internet sensation jubilated over the businessman’s police detention

In the recent update, he revealed a couple of evidence he has against the tycoon as he urged Nigerians to use their conscience

Popular Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, best known as Verydarkman, has shared reported evidence he has against a famous Bitcoin trader Linus Williams, aka Blord.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Linus Williams on Tuesday, July 16, in Abuja.

VDM continues to attack Blord. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @blord_official

Source: Instagram

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.

One of the messages claimed that Blord scammed his brother over 1.5m BTC in 2021.

Another also alleged that the businessman had a fake account he used to scam his customers online.

See the messages below:

In a previous report, VDM continued to drag the cryptocurrency boss.

VDM stated that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had given him the approval to write petitions to him. He asked Blord to free himself if he had such influence.

He noted that Blord's social media manager was making posts for him because he was detained in Abuja on July 15. The black model said he had nothing to lose and asked Blord to come on Instagram Live if he had not been arrested.

The social media activist had tackled Blord over his customer service, but the billionaire said VDM's low financial status was affecting him. Hence, he advised people to make money so that they do not end up as a nuisance.

