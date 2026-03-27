Eric Chelle has announced Super Eagles’ starting lineup for the international friendly match against Iran

Nigeria faces Team Melli of Iran before a second match against Jordan in the four-nation mini-tournament

It is the first time the Super Eagles have taken to the pitch since featuring at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Eric Chelle has announced Super Eagles' starting lineup for the international friendly match against the Iranian national team in Antalya, Turkey.

It is their first match since finishing third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and is the first of two matches in the four-nation invitational tournament.

Nigeria will face Iran in the first match before taking on Jordan in the second match, both of which will be played at the Corendon Airlines Stadium in Turkey.

Eric Chelle’s XI to face Iran

Eric Chelle fielded a strong XI for the match, which included top stars like Akor Adams, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman amongst others.

Maduka Okoye, who skipped AFCON 2025 returning in goal for the first time since the June 2025 international break, ahead of Francis Uzoho.

Akor Adams leads the line and is supported by Lookman, Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, while captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi play in midfield.

Semi Ajayi and Igoh Ogbu are preferred in the heart of the defence, and are supported in fullback by Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Source: Legit.ng