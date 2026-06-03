The 2026 FIFA World Cup is eight days from kicking off with the match between Mexico and South Africa

All 48 participating countries have announced their squads in compliance with the FIFA deadline date

Top European coaches, including Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti, are among those on duty

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is eight days from kicking off with the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa on June 11.

All countries have confirmed their squads, totalling 1,248 players in the biggest World Cup tournament, in the newly expanded 48-nation tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti arrives in the US to lead Brazil to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Leonardo Munoz.

Source: Getty Images

48 managers will be on active duty at the tournament, including some top coaches who have made names like Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti and co.

Legit.ng looks at the highest-paid coaches at the tournament, as first called by Planet Football.

Highest-paid World Cup coaches

1. Carlo Ancelotti

The former Chelsea and AC Milan manager took over the Brazil national team in the summer of 2025 after leaving Real Madrid for the second time in his career.

He will lead the Samba Boys to this year’s World Cup as the highest-paid manager, as he currently earns a reported annual remuneration of £8.28 million (about ₦15.2 billion).

2. Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager sparked controversy after taking the managerial position of the England national team in 2025, becoming the first German to occupy the position.

Tuchel has a big responsibility on his shoulders to lead England to their first major trophy since 1966, and to do that, he earns a reported £5.05 million (₦9.3 billion) per year.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

Another former Chelsea manager on the list. Pochettino took the United States Men's National Team job after mutually parting ways with the Blues in 2024.

USA is the major host of this year’s tournament, and Poch has a responsibility for a deep run in the tournament. He earns £4.5 million (₦8.3 billion) per year.

4. Julian Nagelsmann

According to Bolavip, Nagelsmann, 38, is the youngest manager at the 2026 World Cup. He has been in charge of Germany since 2003 and guided the team to Euro 2024.

The former Bayern Munich boss has the huge responsibility of helping Die Mannschaft overcome their poor World Cup outings since winning it in 2014. He earns £4.2 million (7.7 billion) per year.

5. Fabio Cannavaro

Debutant Uzbekistan hired Fabio Cannavaro as their manager for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 20 years after he helped Italy win the tournament in 2006.

Fabio Cannavaro will coach Uzbekistan at their debut World Cup. Photo by Isabelle Ouvrard.

Source: Getty Images

The 2006 Ballon d'Or winner has had spells in China, Italy, Russia, and Saudi Arabia before he was appointed by Uzbekistan. He earns a reported £3.5 million (₦6.43 billion).

6. Roberto Martinez (Portugal) - £3.5m

7. Didier Deschamps (France) - £3.31m

8. Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) - £2.61m

9. Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay) - £2.61m

10. Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) - £2.61m

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the top five favourite countries that could win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2010 champions Spain is the leading favourite while France, England, Argentina and Portugal make up the rest of the top five for the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng