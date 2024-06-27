Outspoken social media personality Jidex has joined the raging conversation surrounding actress Iyabo Ojo and controversial activist Verydarkman

In his video, Jidex slammed Verydarkman for disrespecting Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing and other skit makers that he recently called out

The online entrepreneur noted that Verydarkman had turned himself into a nuisance on social media by going around insulting people and trying to prove that he is a fearless activist

Outspoken social media personality and entrepreneur Jide Awodiya, Jidex Klothings, recently commented on the controversial altercation between Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman.

In a clip on his social media page, Jidex reacted to Verydarkman's comments about Iyabo Ojo and how she was invited to Chivido 2024.

Jidex reacts to Iyabo Ojo and VDM's altercation and shares important advice with the social media activist. Photo credit: @jidex_klothing/@iyaboojofespris/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Verydarkman had alleged that Iyabo Ojo wasn't invited to the main party but for the after-party. He accused Iyabo Ojo of smuggling herself into the main party.

Jidex reacts to VDM's comment about Iyabo Ojo

Jidex reacted to VDM's allegations, noting that the social media activist talks too much. He stressed that VDM's attacks on Iyabo Ojo are a blatant show of disrespect and lack of home training.

The TikToker also slammed VDM for visiting Davido's party, but he didn't spray a dime or give the groom a gift.

Jidex also noted that VDM's constant fearlessness had turned him into a nuisance on social media.

Watch the videos of Jidex blasting VDM:

Another video from Jidex lambasting VDM:

Reactions as Jidex's slams VDM for disrespecting Iyabo

Here are some of the comments that trailed Jidex's video:

@royalkids_korner1:

"Jide you won my heart today someone need put him in is place God bless you babe . To think himself na tag along he do werey alaso."

@exquisite_lush_alasooke:

"It’s so obvious that he wasn’t raised with love and respect."

@mojisola_iyawoalhaji:

"It is his family that is ‘’ode’’ . Upon all the cloth wey dey give am wear yesterday, he still look like werey."

@summer_diva_01:

"Cubana chiefpriest warned him yesterday against all this, Disrespecting someone's quest is a disrespect to the person itself. Send him back to jail and release Bob."

@main_kween_nikky:

"He didn’t even look ‘wedding guest worthy’, he dressed so casually like he was running an errand. Atenu!"

@mofomoshara_mi:

"The difference between portable and VDW is that one can speak English while the other one can't."

@xx_ryam:

"Cloth wey he wear be like all this Mallam own God abeg."

@_thelma_xoxo:

"Eron dudu so accurate Asf."

@har_deh_mie:

"Jidex I love you the werey no see workings show yesterday na cho cho cho lobaka, eran Dudu , person wey no worth the wedding invitation in any ways apoda if to say they never release you before the wedding you go get mouth talk ehn werey."

@esosa_ajayi:

"He’s cursed."

Paul Okoye calls out VDM

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paul Okoye, had shown his grievance over the video VDM made about his woman.

The activist had called out the actress and accused her of gate-crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

Source: Legit.ng