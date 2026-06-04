Poland head coach, Jan Urban, has explained why his team’s problems resurfaced during the draw against Nigeria

The Europeans forced the Super Eagles into a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser at the National Stadium in Warsaw

Nigeria will face Portugal in their final game of the break, while Poland have concluded their international break

Poland national team head coach Jan Urban has spoken after his team’s Achilles heel struck again during the draw against the Super Eagles.

Nigeria and Poland settled for a 2-2 draw during the friendly at the 58,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2026.

Super Eagles stars celebrate Nigeria's second goal against Poland. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

Terem Moffi opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 23rd minute, before debutant Kacper Potulski pulled it back on the stroke of halftime.

Nigeria were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, which Paul Onuachu stepped up and calmly dispatched. Again at the death, Przemysław Wiśniewski drew levels.

Both sides played attacking football, creating chance after chance but were unable to convert, and the result justifies the effort of the teams.

Jan Urban reacts to draw vs Nigeria

Polish head coach Jan Urban acknowledged that his team played a good match against a top opposition, but was worried his team conceded too many chances and cheap goals.

“I wasn't too concerned about the goal. We played well before and after the goal. In my opinion, it was a really good match against a very good team,” he said as quoted by Sportowefakty.

“However, the goal could have been easily prevented – until then, only Kamil's clearance had created a dangerous situation. It's not about names, but I know who should have acted how.”

He admitted that the problem had been there for a long time and needs solving, but added that his team cannot be judged on friendly matches.

“We've had this problem for a long time. The worst part is that the opponent creates countless chances against us and only takes 2-3 of them,” he added.

“They don't create that many, but – until today – they've been very cruel. On the other hand, I'll emphasise again: these are friendly matches. We won't be judged on these matches.”

Poland had a penalty shout early in the first half just before Nigeria took the lead, but the referee and VAR waved play on, which annoyed Urban.

Jan Urban reacts after Poland's 2-2 draw against Nigeria. Photo by Marek Antoni Iwanczuk.

Source: Getty Images

“I was incredibly angry. From a distance, you could see that my opponent didn't have time to touch the ball. It was a complete disaster,” he added.

As noted by the NFF, Nigeria will continue their international break with a final match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on June 10.

Both Poland and Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, as such, will proceed on break after the international window.

What Akor Adams said before the match

Legit.n g previously reported that Akor Adams expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to take on Poland despite limited preparation before the match.

The Sevilla forward reiterated manager Eric Chelle’s comments that he is trying to build a winning mentality regardless of the players available.

Source: Legit.ng