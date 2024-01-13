Days after his release, Verydarkman (VDM) fires back at Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh as he calls her out for promoting dangerous skincare products

Verydarkman, in a clip making the rounds, slammed the actress for promoting skincare products that are yet to be authenticated by NAFDAC

In the viral clip, the activist read out a petition that he intends to file against Tonto Dikeh and the skincare product Rexari

Nigerian social commentator and brand influencer Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shown that he is not someone who would not lie and let people with power bully him into silence.

Days after trending online over his invite to the FCID in Abuja, Verydarkman is back on the streets of social media, and his new target is Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

Activist Verydarkman drags Tonto Dikeh and her skincare products to before NAFDAC. Photo credit: @tontolet/@verydarkblackman

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tonto Dikeh was the one who filed the petition at the FCID in Abuja that got him called in for an invite.

In retaliation, the social media activist seems to have his gaze set on taking down all the skincare products the actress stands in for as ambassador.

Verydarkman slams Tonto Dikeh as Ignorant

In a viral clip, the social media activist slammed Tonto Dikeh as ignorant for supporting products that could cause harm to Nigerians.

VDM also vowed in the clip that he would do everything humanly possible to stop Tonto Dikeh from ever holding a political position in Nigeria.

Watch the clip below:

See some of the comments that VDM's video stirred

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's video:

@godwin_nnadiekwe:

"You dey follow Tonto, Abuja connection fight, in the same city. I don't know who's advising you. Just dey play yourself. When she go bite you. Let me mind my business."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Tunde you are enabling this guy....Hope it pays off at the end, because you aren't excluded in his dragging."

@johnjoy295:

"If Tonto comes after him, she will loose majority of her fans I swear, because VDM is saying the truth nothing personal. They will all learn the HARD WAY!"

@ogo_official1:

"All of a sudden after a very long time very dark man remembers to drag skincare vendors.. coincidentally the very skincare Brand tonto is standing for, at the very time tonto arrested him.. now he is looking for ways to get back and luckily for him the skincare unfortunately is not registered..."

@this_is_my_cup_of_tea1:

"Why is Tunde forcing this boy on us, I never followed him and only to be seeing his videos back to back here."

@simeon.delight:

"The day tunde and vdm go fight eh May i not have low battery that day, AmenIt’s okay nah, the boy don blow."

@og_cemoni:

"VDM thinks human right works in Nigeria Tonto will useless you in Abuja with her connection even the bloggers posting you will forget about your existence. Man you better wise up this is Nigeria."

@ewatomiclg:

"Someday the monster you make may hunt you. Just an advice."

@vivgeneral1982:

"This is becoming irritating, why fight women all the time, don’t you have a mum. And you too Tunde shame in you, this guy keeps fighting women and you keep encouraging him."

@florishbaba:

"If you are against this man, you are one of our problems in Nigeria because what has he said wrong here???"

@iam_jayfreyy:

"He has fallen for her bait !.... She will slam him for defamation after verification."

@ruthel_joy:

"This man talks tooo much ! Someone needs to shut him up."

Verydarkblackman regains freedoms, boasts of having good lawyers

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier how Verydarkman took to his social media pages to boast about his lawyers after he regained his freedom.

The social media activist was allegedly invited to the FCID in Abuja due to a petition against him by actress Tonto Dikeh.

Dikeh, in her petition, had slammed Verydarkman with allegations bordering on cyberbullying, libel and defamation of character.

