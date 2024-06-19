Saida BOJ has made a video and apologised for her utterance on the Honest Bunch podcast as she shed hot tears

She noted that it wasn't N20 million she was supposed to say as the thing slipped from her mouth

The influencer tried to correct the impression she gave about females billing men and women cheating on their partners

Controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone better known as Saida BOJ, has made a U-turn and apologised for her utterance about N20 million talk.

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ was on the Honest Bunch podcast anchored by Nedu Wazobia FM. According to her, any man, who wants to sleep with her must have N20million.

In a new development, the social media influencer begged in tears over her utterance. She said she didn't want to say such an amount, but it just slipped out of her mouth.

Saida BOJ apologises for her utterance. Photo credit @saidaboj

Saida BOJ corrects impression

Trying to right her wrong, she said ladies should not bill men like she said. She told them the best way to go about their relationships and the best time to start collecting money from their lovers.

Also speaking about women, Saida BOJ noted that they shouldn't cheat on their husbands. She went ahead to tell them what to do when they find themselves in such situations.

Praising herself, she said she was a very good lady and many know about it.

Recall that Saida BOJ also said that men must have N50milion before they can think about marriage

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans about Saida BOJ's video. Here are they below:

@sweetylyx_official:

"She’s not trending the way she wants to she had to do this, please madam we’ve moved on from you. We are now focusing on Sam Larry’s Accident."

@dinachi_v:

"She just realised she isn't trending anymore."

@stevinism:

"Nah this girl fit all of una."

@vina_m_queen:

"I blame the blogs giving her validation."

@ijayy1:

"Please move aside girl, you ain’t a problem to anybody."

@didizchops:

"I knew this apology was a lie."

@_joycely:

"I love this babe abeg."

@robyekpo:

"Aunty, we've moved on from you...get over it. You're not trending as you wish you would. Na Daniel Regha ankara baffs we dey face now."

@naijaauntyhero:

"This girl is the red pill to the incels."

@toromade_t:

"So desperate for attention. Cute dog sha."

Portable replies Saida BOJ

Legit.ng had reported that Portable and Saida BOJ had resumed their face-off on social media and exchanged hard words in several videos.

The influencer earlier insulted Portable and his wives, questioning how they kissed in the morning.

Reacting to the video, the singer asked her to share her early morning pictures so he can see how beautiful she looks.

